Lindsey Graham Wants To Remind You Judge Brett Kavanough Is Not Bill Cosby

Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford were testifying Thursday about sexual assault accusations against the potential next Supreme Court justice. Ford claimed he assaulted her in the summer of 1982. Kavanaugh denied all of the allegations and said the hearing was a “national disgrace.” The ugly episode on Capitol Hill prompted South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to have a temper tantrum and twice reference fallen television icon Bill Cosby.

While addressing the Democrats who were questioning Kavanaugh fairly, especially considering hasn;t been an FBI investigation, Graham roared, “Boy, you all want power! God, I hope you never get it. I hope the American people can see through this sham, that you knew about it and you held it. You had no intention to protect Dr. Ford. She is as much a victim as you are.”

Pivoting to Kavanaugh, he continued: “If you’re looking for a fair process, you came to the wrong town at the wrong time, my friend! Do you say you have been through hell?”

Kavanaugh whined, “I have been through hell and then some.”

“This is not a job interview; this is hell!?’ Graham yelled, “This is going to destroy the ability of good people to come forward, because of this crap.” He added, “You’re supposed to be Bill Cosby when you’re a junior and senior in high school and then, all of a sudden, you got over it?!”

What an awful reference. On Tuesday, Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison months after being found guilty on three counts of aggravated incident assault.

