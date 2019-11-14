SPORTS: Cleveland Browns To Observe Colin Kaepernick in Workout Session

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It has been reported that the Cleveland Browns will be one of 11 NFL teams attending the league’s private workout session involving quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

It has been confirmed on one of the NFL’s official Twitter pages:

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

In addition to Cleveland, the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Washington Football Team will also be present.

There is a surprising key figure from the Browns that happens to be involved in the workout, and 3News has revealed the name:

The workout will be run by former Browns head coach Hue Jackson, with former Miami Dolphins coach Joe Philbin also scheduled to attend.

Despite having the fourth lowest odds in the league to land Kaepernick, some fans could argue that the Browns could use him to help out current leading QB Baker Mayfield.

Kaepernick has not played for the NFL since 2016 when he was playing for the San Francisco 49ers as quarterback. Despite his football successes, he has also become known for his kneeling and protests on and off-the-field to bring “awareness to racial inequality and racially motivated crimes.”

