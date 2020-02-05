Making Black History: 5 Modern-Day Voting Rights Heroes Everyone Should Know

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Most of the civil rights icons whose names we’ve come to know and recognize over the years of Black History Months were fighting to make sure those who came afterward were able to enjoy privileges that have taken decades to turn into a reality. That includes voting, something that still stymies a good number of Black people through efforts to suppress those rights.

Well, the torch that was lit by the likes of Fannie Lou Hamer, Thurgood Marshall, John Lewis and, of course, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., has been passed — is in very good and capable hands moving deeper into the 21st century. As such, here are five modern-day voting rights heroes everyone should know as Election Day 2020 rapidly approaches.

Arekia Bennett, executive director of Mississippi Votes

Bennett runs a nonprofit organization that is devoted to registering “as many Mississippians to vote” as possible ahead of the 2020 election. It has hundreds of volunteers and chapters on multiple college campuses in Mississippi.

“There is a power that transcends our ages,” Bennett once told the New York Times. “We want to dive deep into the veteran stories and learn the lessons of that summer so we can shift the narrative, make our own changes in Mississippi.”

Derrick Johnson, NAACP president

Johnson has been leading the nation’s oldest civil rights organization since 2017. In recent months he testified before Congress about the evidence of voting discrimination he has witnessed.

“Voter suppression has played a huge role in silencing the political voices of the African American community and all people of color historically and during the 2018 midterm election season,” Johnson said at the time. “The NAACP is determined to shape a culture of voting and reach people who don’t vote regularly, especially those who believe their votes don’t matter.”

Kristen Clarke, president and executive director, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law

When Clarke isn’t busy fighting Confederate sympathizers or going after white supremacist groups, she’s out making sure there are fair voting rights for everybody. She’s an alumna of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and she “worked on cases defending the constitutionality of the Voting Rights Act and also testified before Congress and state legislatures,” her Lawyers Committee bio said.

LaTosha Brown, Black Voters Matter Fund co-founder

Brown, who was recently named as a Harvard Fellow, co-founded the Black Voters Matter Fund, a crucial political machine that focuses on getting Black people registered to vote as well as policy and organizing, because of such low turnout of Black voters in the 2016 presidential election.

Stacey Abrams, Fair Fight founder and chair

Abrams, who rose to national political fame after her candidacy for Georgia governor fell short in the 2018 midterm elections, has carved out a post-politics career in voting rights activism. Specifically, she founded and chairs her Fair Fight organization after being on the wrong end of aggressive and partisan voter suppression. As a result, Fair Fight was started to encourage people to vote as well as to make voters aware of their rights at the polls.

SEE ALSO:

A Timeline Of Giving: Black Philanthropists’ Long History Of Donations In Education

How Closing The Racial Wealth Gap Would Change Black History

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America 40 photos Launch gallery Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America 1. Harriet Tubman Source:Getty 1 of 40 2. Martin Luther King and civil rights leaders Source:Getty 2 of 40 3. Black Panthers Source:Getty 3 of 40 4. Tuskeegee Airmen Source:Getty 4 of 40 5. Books Are Weapons Poster Source:Getty 5 of 40 6. World War II 93rd Infantry Source:Getty 6 of 40 7. Rosa Parks Source:Getty 7 of 40 8. Integrated Classroom in North Carolina Source:Getty 8 of 40 9. African American Students Enter High School with Military Escort Source:Getty 9 of 40 10. Lunchcounter Protest in Virginia Source:Getty 10 of 40 11. Harry Belafonte Leads Civil Rights Rally Source:Getty 11 of 40 12. Malcolm X's Funeral Source:Getty 12 of 40 13. Martin Luther King's Funeral Source:Getty 13 of 40 14. Lynching Victim Hanging Above Crowd Source:Getty 14 of 40 15. W.E.B. DuBois Source:Getty 15 of 40 16. Booker T. Washington Source:Getty 16 of 40 17. The 369th, 15th New York who won the Croix de Guerre for Gallantry Source:Getty 17 of 40 18. Mutilated Corpse of Claude Neal Source:Getty 18 of 40 19. Segregated Fountain Source:Getty 19 of 40 20. Womens Defense Corp of America Source:Getty 20 of 40 21. Crowd Waiting to Enter Supreme Court Source:Getty 21 of 40 22. Black Students Integrate Little Rock's Central High School Source:Getty 22 of 40 23. Troops Watch as Black Students Go to School Source:Getty 23 of 40 24. Segregated Restrooms Source:Getty 24 of 40 25. Portrait Of Medgar Evers Source:Getty 25 of 40 26. Separate Waiting Room Source:Getty 26 of 40 27. Race riots in Birmingham, Alabama. Source:Getty 27 of 40 28. A White Man Bars African-Americans From Restaurant Source:Getty 28 of 40 29. Myrlie Evers Speaking at Microphone Source:Getty 29 of 40 30. A Young Marcher Source:Getty 30 of 40 31. Civil Rights Fighters Source:Getty 31 of 40 32. Elijah Muhammad Source:Getty 32 of 40 33. Anti Segregation In The Southern Stores March At Broadway In New York Source:Getty 33 of 40 34. Selma to Montgomery March Source:Getty 34 of 40 35. Selma to Montgomery March Source:Getty 35 of 40 36. Soldiers at Civil Rights Protest Source:Getty 36 of 40 37. Luther King's Funeral Source:Getty 37 of 40 38. Coretta Scott King Source:Getty 38 of 40 39. 'Kidnapped' Poster At Black Panther Rally Source:Getty 39 of 40 40. 'Right On!' Black Power Button Source:Getty 40 of 40 Skip ad Continue reading Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America From the moment enslaved Africans were kidnapped and brought to the land that went on to be called the United States, there has been Black history in America. Black folks have overcome obstacle after obstacle to continue making that same history in the face of adversity. So with Black History Month upon us, there may be no better time to reflect on the timeless and seemingly endless contributions that Black people have bestowed upon these United States. From fighting for desegregation to fighting in the American military to fighting for an education, and much, much more, the struggle was very real. And while Black folks have continued the fight on a number of different levels, the struggle has persisted. Civil rights have played a major role for the Black man in America, something that is more than apparent in the below vintage photos of Black people making history in America despite a greater power at work against it. It shows the good, the bad and, because it was in the U.S. during a time of heightened, overt racism, the ugly. Scroll down to see more classic images from centuries ago up until just a few short decades ago.

Making Black History: 5 Modern-Day Voting Rights Heroes Everyone Should Know was originally published on newsone.com