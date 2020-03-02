CLE
LOCAL NEWS: How An SUV Drove Into A Truck At A Gas Station

Video has been released by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office showing an incident involving two vehicles at a gas station in Painesville.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

According to officials, 59-year-old Michael Craig was in the parking lot of the GetGo on Mentor Avenue when he suddenly and intentionally plowed his Buick SUV into a gas pump around 11:50 a.m. The pump became dislodged and smacked into a Ford pickup truck with two adults and their child inside.

The pickup would then burst into flames after it collided with that gas pump, though all of the passengers made it out alive.

As for the SUV, it continued on Mentor Avenue and ran into another vehicle before it too caught on fire after hitting a chain link fence.

Craig said he had a gun, which turned out to be pliers, when he was approached by others.  He was later arrested after officers “deployed bean bag rounds and later a taser” on him.

The suspect was treated for his injuries, and was later released.  He later ended up in Lake County Jail for his crimes.

Click here to read more.

 

