CLE
HomeCLE

LOCAL NEWS: Levin Furniture Saved From Going Out of Business

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Worlds’ First Bullet-Proof Couch

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

A popular Cleveland-area furniture chain will live to see another day, as a former owner decided to help keep its from going under.

Robert Levin, who previously owned Levin Furniture, has just come out of retirement to reacquire the stores, along with another chain, to keep the operations going.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Levin reached an agreement to acquire Levin Furniture and Wolf Furniture, according to the news release on Thursday.

“I’m coming back as the owner of Levin Furniture for the employees who were at risk of losing their jobs.  They are the most loyal, dedicated, and hardworking people I’ve ever known,” Levin said. “It will be a privilege and honor to once again lead this company as we prepare to celebrate 100 years in the furniture and mattress business.”

Since 1920, Levin has been in business with locations all over Ohio and Pennsylvania.  Wolf operates in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of WENN

Heroes In The Struggle Gala

Ja’net Dubois, Wilona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At 74

3 photos Launch gallery

Ja’net Dubois, Wilona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At 74

Continue reading Ja’net Dubois, Wilona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At 74

Ja’net Dubois, Wilona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At 74

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty Actress Ja’net Dubois, who entertained audiences for years as Wilona on the hit TV series Good Times has died. She was 74. According to TMZ, Dubios discovered by family members who said the actress died unexpectedly in her sleep overnight in her home. Dubois’ history with Norman Lear productions, first on Good Times and later The Jeffersons, made her more than a household name with black audiences but white audiences as well. She famously sang the theme song for “The Jeffersons,” the classic “Movin’ On Up.” Just weeks ago she was joined by the living cast of Good Times at the 2020 Hollywood SHow in Burbank, CA. Dubios is survived by her three children. This is a developing story.  

LOCAL NEWS: Levin Furniture Saved From Going Out of Business  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close