SPORTS: Could the Cleveland Indians Possibly Get a New Name?

The Cleveland Indians are the latest sports team in America to have a look at its name with social justice and injustice continuing to make headlines and impact the country.

Members of the MLB organization are actively “having discussions” regarding its team name.

The Indians have taken to social media to let their fans know what is going on:

This comes after the NFL’s Washington Washington Football Team are feeling “pressured” into changing its name. After hearing from “the community, lawmakers, and sponsors, including FedEx and Nike,” the Washington Football Team have issued a statement of their own regarding its name:

Prior to this latest discussion among the Indians, the team had already start phasing out its name and legacy in pieces.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Prior to the start of the 2019 season, the Indians abandoned the use of the controversial Chief Wahoo logo, which was first utilized on Cleveland’s uniforms in 1948. Since it was removed from the team’s uniforms, the Wahoo caricature has remained on items for sale in the team shop and stores around the Cleveland area in order for the club to retain the trademark.

Chief Wahoo is nowhere to be found, though, on any of the signs and field in Progressive Field.

The Cleveland MLB team has been known as the “Indians” since 1915 in honor of Louis Sockalexis, a baseball player who was Native American, and had played for the team when it was the “Spiders.” That claim has been debated though.

What you do think? Should the Cleveland Indians change its name?

