CLE
HomeCLE

Cleveland Man Arrested in Puerto Rico For 1981 Rape

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Cleveland

Source: Posnov / Getty

We don’t know the day or either the hour, however we do know the promise is weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning and that joy has come for the scares endured on a family 40 years ago in a rape case that went cold, but now justice will be served.

Julio Rentas has been on the run since 1981 but his run is now over.

Julio Rentas was arrested on Sept. 9 in Puerto Rico, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The 67-year-old is accused of sneaking into the bedroom of a 14-year-old girl on Jan. 4, 1981 and raping her.  Read more

Happy Anniversary LeBron James And Wife Savannah!

16 photos Launch gallery

Happy Anniversary LeBron James And Wife Savannah!

Continue reading Happy Anniversary LeBron James And Wife Savannah!

Happy Anniversary LeBron James And Wife Savannah!

[caption id="attachment_4952645" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Joe Robbins / Getty[/caption] LeBron James and Savannah are celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary! The Akron natives got married on September 14, 2013, after being together since high school. The couple shares three children together: Bronny James, Zhuri James, Bryce Maximus James. How did LeBron James and Savannah Brinson meet? LeBron of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School met the then-16-year-old Savannah Brinson, a cheerleader and softball player from a rival school, in 2002. He asked her out to a basketball game and dinner at Outback Steakhouse. Savannah forgot her leftovers form dinner but he returned with them in tow and the rest if history. Check out our favorite photos of Lebron James and his wife Savannah below! LeBron And Savannah James Are #ParentGoals

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Cleveland Man Arrested in Puerto Rico For 1981 Rape  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close