Cleveland Judge Facing Discipline For Holding Court During COVID Crissis

Source: picture alliance / Getty

COVID-19 has been holding court court since everything in Ohio shut down in March 2020, leaving us to live in a world of things being done different then our norm and unfortunately this is all of our first pandemic for the most part, so operating under the ruling of COVID-19 has been a challenge to all including our court system, so if you needed to go to the court of law during pandemic because of something you have been accused of doing something wrong, court has been out however in the City of Cleveland a Judge is being looked at under the court of discipline for holding court while COVID-19 rules.

The Ohio Supreme Court’s disciplinary counsel on Wednesday filed a 21-page complaint against Judge Pinkey Carr for violating rules of judicial and professional conduct for holding court hearings and issuing warrants for people who did not appear in her courtroom at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis and when the court was suppose to be closed.  Read More

Source: Radio One Digital

Cleveland Judge Facing Discipline For Holding Court During COVID Crissis

