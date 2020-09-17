Cleveland Judge Facing Discipline For Holding Court During COVID Crissis

COVID-19 has been holding court court since everything in Ohio shut down in March 2020, leaving us to live in a world of things being done different then our norm and unfortunately this is all of our first pandemic for the most part, so operating under the ruling of COVID-19 has been a challenge to all including our court system, so if you needed to go to the court of law during pandemic because of something you have been accused of doing something wrong, court has been out however in the City of Cleveland a Judge is being looked at under the court of discipline for holding court while COVID-19 rules.
The Ohio Supreme Court’s disciplinary counsel on Wednesday filed a 21-page complaint against Judge Pinkey Carr for violating rules of judicial and professional conduct for holding court hearings and issuing warrants for people who did not appear in her courtroom at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis and when the court was suppose to be closed. Read More
Reefer Madness: Twitter Criticized Over Addiction Warning Atop Marijuana Trending Topic
Shame on Twitter for having this at the top of the "marijuana" search and not the "alcohol" search pic.twitter.com/m5B8t5xHYV— Becca (@beccaleeeeeee) September 15, 2020
The fuck is this, Twitter? Marijuana is trending, I click it and I see this disclaimer thing? For weed??? In MY 2020???? No thanks, grandma pic.twitter.com/QpAnEQDQd6— cat profile pic rando (@reread4lyfe) September 15, 2020
Why when Marijuana is trending there is a warning for substance abuse, but never anything for the much more dangerous widely abused alcohol on @twitter ? pic.twitter.com/jcJSpRUuJV— Christine Kramar (@ChristineKramar) September 15, 2020
Marijuana NEVER should have been illegal.— 💥 Doc Zombie 💥 (@xxdr_zombiexx) September 15, 2020
Marijuana Prohibition did not solve 1 problem, did not save 1 life, did not accomplish 1 positive pro-social thing.
It warped the Constitution and gave us the Robocops.
Relegalization is DECADES OVERDUE!
Coming soon:— chiefin'wahoo (@ChiefinWahoo) September 15, 2020
Kendall's Premium 120 Marijuana Cigarettes pic.twitter.com/LzqzTZZTTg
There are no good reasons to support decriminalization of marijuana over full blown legalization— Nick is a Fred Hampton Leftist 🥋 (@SocialistMMA) September 15, 2020
Doing so is shady imo
Looks like #IRS is on point: #marijuana is trending today.— Kelly Phillips Erb (@taxgirl) September 15, 2020
IRS Sweetens The Pot With New Marijuana Industry Web Page via @forbes https://t.co/Kci9M7N0ac #tax
Twitter really taking the threat of *checks notes* Marijuana more seriously than the rise of fascism in america. C’mon @jack your platform is used to amplify stochastic terrorism stop being complacent. pic.twitter.com/pO1AMpO2r9— Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) September 15, 2020
I want to tweet about #LegalizeIt marijuana but you have to get over a banner before you see the tweets.— WWJCD #Sorry4urLoss (@GreenJeanASSET) September 15, 2020
When was the last time they put a banner over any alcohol related tweets?
I think we should all just call the SAMHSA and let them know that #cannabis laws are outdated. pic.twitter.com/ntxiLJEMFC
I saw marijuana trending thinking they passed a new law making it legal across the board . I was wrong . It brought me to this 😒 pic.twitter.com/zTNx2ZAAfZ— 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝 🇭🇹 (@TheGoodLife_32) September 15, 2020
This man's name is Sean Worsley. He's a disabled veteran who served in Iraq, and he's facing five years in prison for possessing marijuana that a doctor prescribed to him. #SeanWorsley pic.twitter.com/L2tPmltX9w— Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) September 14, 2020
The time has come to LEGALIZE marijuana and release everyone serving a prison sentence for a harmless plant. https://t.co/h7wI6V9gxC— Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) September 14, 2020
