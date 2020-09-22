Georgia Cops Kills Black Man In Same City Where Ahmaud Arbery Was ‘Lynched’

Georgia police officers shot and killed a Black man on Saturday in Brunswick, the same coastal city where Ahmaud Arbery was “lynched” in a killing that was allegedly covered up by local law enforcement. The Brunswick Police Department officers involved in Saturday’s shooting claim that Charles Eric Moses Jr. shot at them before they fatally returned fire.
Ther account provided by police was a familiar one that described a scene of a Moses, 33, running upon seeing officers.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI):
“Preliminary information indicates that a few minutes after 5:00 p.m., a Brunswick Police Officer was patrolling downtown Brunswick when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. While looking for the vehicle, police encountered a man on foot who ran upon seeing the police.
“A foot chase ensued, at which time the individual fired numerous shots in the direction of another officer.”
The GBI said “A weapon was recovered at the scene,” but there was no information about where on Moses’ body he was shot. The general description of the shooting made it sound like he could have been hit in the back as he fled.
It may be hard for some to believe the police’s account on face value following the fallout from the killing of Arbery, who was jogging when he was racially profiled and ambushed by his accused murderers in Brunswick in February.
While Arbery’s case was [mis]handled by the Glynn County Police Department, the subsequent fallout pointed to an incestuous relationship among multiple aspects of local law enforcement that led to a number of conflicts of interest that have contributed to the ongoing delay of justice in the racially charged vigilante shooting from February.
In that case, Glynn County cops did not charge Gregory and Travis McMichael — the former of whom once worked for the Brunswick Police Department — and allowed them to go home.
In other words, while it’s become increasingly tough to believe one-sided police narratives about shootings officers are involved in — especially when the victim is Black — it’s even more challenging to accept as fact any account from law enforcement in Brunswick, Georgia.
It’s no wonder that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has said that Arbery was”lynched.”
To further complicate matters, the GBI said after it’s completed its investigation of the shooting, it will refer the case to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office — the same office that had to recuse itself from Arbery’s case because Gregory McMichael worked for more than 20 years with District Attorney Jackie Johnson’s office.
Johnson’s voluntary recusal led to the case being assigned to Ware County District Attorney George Barnhill, who eventually also had to recuse himself after Arbery’s mom, Wanda Cooper, found out that Barnhill’s son works in the Brunswick district attorney’s office, which had previously employed Gregory McMichael.
Arbery’s case is now being presided over by Joyette Holmes, a Black woman who is also the district attorney in Cobb County, a former judge and a Republican. She was appointed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, prompting suspicion that she may have been hand-picked to prosecute the case because of her political ties and her apparent loyalty to the governor, who has emerged as a contemptuous figure in the Black community from both rigging his election in 2018 as well as reacting recklessly to the coronavirus crisis in Georgia.
This is America.
SEE ALSO:
DA Linked To Ahmaud Arbery’s Accused Murderers Could Be Jobless Soon
Man Charged In Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Also Faces Child Molestation Investigation
A Disturbing Timeline Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killing And Murder Investigation In Georgia
A Disturbing Timeline Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killing And Murder Investigation In Georgia
1. October 20191 of 39
2. November 2019
2 of 39
This video is from 11/17. Larry English called 911 on 11/18 and said he had a problem with "other people" the night before. This appears to show that day and is from English's attorney. There is no record of neighbors calling 911 this day, based off records from Glynn Co 911 pic.twitter.com/BXlyYEaBcL— Wright Gazaway (@WrightKATU) May 15, 2020
3. Dec. 20, 2019
3 of 39
Police told the homeowner where #AhmaudArbery was last seen to contact Greg McMichael if his cameras caught someone on his property. McMichael in turn gathered a posse & began hunting for Ahmaud, or someone who fit his description, catching up with him on 2/23/20– killing him. pic.twitter.com/BmlmW636f5— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) May 16, 2020
4. Dec. 20, 2019
4 of 39
This is the man that set the plan in motion that led to the murder of #AhmaudArbery.— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) May 18, 2020
ROBERT RASH is a Glynn County Police Officer.
He instructed a homeowner to contact Gregory McMichael to deal w/ trespassers.
McMichael and his son formed a posse and murdered Ahmaud Arbery. pic.twitter.com/ZqZg567Agp
5. Feb. 11, 2020
5 of 39
Larry English’s attorney gave me this video from Feb 11. It shows the incident outlined in my story when Travis McMichael called 911 and saw someone in the home. On 2/23, he and his father thought the Abrery was who they saw on the 11th pic.twitter.com/C2gVJCJ3xQ— Wright Gazaway (@WrightKATU) May 14, 2020
6. Feb. 23Source:Getty 6 of 39
7. Feb. 27, 2020
7 of 39
This is the DA who blocked the arrest of 2 white supremacist TERRORISTS after they murdered an innocent black man execution style while he was jogging in his neighborhood— StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) May 9, 2020
JACKIE JOHNSON NEEDS TO BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR OBSTRUCTING & ENDANGERING THE LIVES OF BLACK MEN
ARREST HER pic.twitter.com/ngSIEGMCq1
8. Feb. 27, 20208 of 39
9. Feb. 29, 2020Source:Getty 9 of 39
10. March 2020
10 of 39
If you’re wondering why no charges were initially filed on the murderers of #AhmaudArbery, it’s because D.A. George Barnhill immediately concluded Arbery was a criminal & that he attacked the men who were hunting him.— Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) May 7, 2020
This is letter Barnhill sent to the Brunswick authorities pic.twitter.com/vsGCboful7
11. April 2, 2020
11 of 39
Police report sheds more light on Satilla Shores shooting https://t.co/Zi6YVGTkhK— The Brunswick News (@Brunswick_News) April 2, 2020
12. April 3, 2020
12 of 39
Georgia District Attorney George Barnhill’s letter justifying the murder of #AhmaudArbery pic.twitter.com/Fat403OCkT— Jeff Gauvin (@JeffersonObama) May 7, 2020
13. April 1313 of 39
14. April 26, 2020
14 of 39
We’ll never know how often Black life is taken, justice denied:— Dr. Malinda S. Smith (@MalindaSmith) May 9, 2020
“Two Weapons, a Chase, a Killing and No Charges.
A 25-year-old man running through a Georgia neighborhood ended up dead. A prosecutor argued that the pursuers should not be arrested” @nytimes https://t.co/pJA6kSK6cj
15. April 28, 2020
15 of 39
Stand with us and demand that Ahmaud’s murders are charged in his death. They are not immune from prosecution and should be tried for murder. #IRunWithMaud pic.twitter.com/tb57wtfNE4— Georgia NAACP (@Georgia_NAACP) April 28, 2020
16. May 5, 202016 of 39
17. May 5, 202017 of 39
18. May 7, 2020
18 of 39
The arrest of murderers Gregory and Travis McMichael.#JusticeForAhmaudArbery pic.twitter.com/Cb6pqZRKdO— TaiLotus🥂 (@tnycngozi) May 8, 2020
19. May 8, 202019 of 39
20. May 8, 2020
20 of 39
On what would have been his 26th birthday, people were jogging 2.23 miles in his honor to signify the date he was killed by Gregory and Travis McMichael, who racially profiled and shot the jogger in Brunswick, Georgia. #IrunwithMaud #IRunwithAhmaudhttps://t.co/V2KuBaeKjx— NewsOne (@newsone) May 9, 2020
21. May 9, 2020Source:Getty 21 of 39
22. May 10, 2020
22 of 39
NBC’s @ReporterBlayne spoke with AG Chris Carr about why he made call to request the U.S. DOJ to step in to investigate the handling of Ahmaud Arbery case. #MorningRushATL pic.twitter.com/mWNSwZIrl2— Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) May 12, 2020
23. May 11, 2020
23 of 39
Another huge WIN for #JusticeForAhmaud! At the family’s demand— a special prosecutor will replace Tom Durden the S. GA prosecutor that sat on the case until video of Ahmaud’s murder was leaked. Joyette Holmes is out of @cobbcountygovt. Her office is being reviewed for conflicts. pic.twitter.com/rcuQ7UPOfE— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) May 11, 2020
24. May 12, 2020Source:Twitter 24 of 39
25. May 13, 2020
25 of 39
“Ahmaud, I am so sorry. I should have stopped them,” reads the note. “I am so sorry.” The card was not signed by a name and no more information or context was provided, including when the card was left there. https://t.co/nzzY5aNple— NewsOne (@newsone) May 14, 2020
26. May 14, 2020Source:Getty 26 of 39
27. May 18, 2020
27 of 39
Because this story wasn't bad enough now we discover Lindsay McMichael, the daughter and sister of Ahmaud Arbery’s alleged killers, posted a picture of Ahmaud’s deceased body to snapchat pic.twitter.com/RwTwzrAXAG— Reese Waters (@reesewaters) May 19, 2020
28. May 18, 202028 of 39
29. May 20, 2020Source:Getty 29 of 39
30. May 20, 2020
30 of 39
Today, the GA Congressional Delegation co-signed a letter to U.S. AG William Barr and Asst AG Eric Dreiband, encouraging the use of “all possible Federal resources to achieve full justice, transparency, and accountability in the case of Mr. Ahmaud Arbery.” https://t.co/8FcMZEEKWF— John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) May 20, 2020
31. May 21, 2020Source:WJAX 31 of 39
32. May 25, 2020
32 of 39
NEW: Attorneys for Ahmaud Arbery's parents announce that the Department of Justice will be investigating Arbery's killing and why it took so long to arrest the people responsible. See their statement here: pic.twitter.com/yfcnrT5SjV— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) May 26, 2020
33. June 2020
33 of 39
Reports of a photo op with the president or standing with the White House during the EO signing are false.— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) June 16, 2020
Show me the civil rights leaders who are upset about families making a direct appeal for federal intervention after the murder of their loved one & I’ll show you a clown. pic.twitter.com/GXR5arB8Mz
34. June 17, 2020Source:WJAX 34 of 39
35. November 2020Source:Getty 35 of 39
36. December 2020
36 of 39
William ‘Roddie’ Bryan tried to publicly absolve himself of having any part in Ahmaud Arbery’s modern-day lynching, but this newly released bodycam footage confirms what we long suspected: He clearly used his truck to block Ahmaud's escape from the McMichaels! pic.twitter.com/UAms4LYS28— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 15, 2020
37. January 2021Source:Getty 37 of 39
38. February 2021Source:Getty 38 of 39
39. Feb. 23, 2021Source:Getty 39 of 39
Georgia Cops Kills Black Man In Same City Where Ahmaud Arbery Was ‘Lynched’ was originally published on newsone.com