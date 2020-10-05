VIDEO: Trump Supporters Shoot At Drivers During Columbus, Ohio Trump Parade

COLUMBUS: While President Trump was hospitalized at Walter Reed Hospital for COVID-19, Trump supporters in Columbus Ohio paraded around Interstate 270 on Saturday morning with American and Trump 2020 flags in tow.
While many people claimed it was a peaceful gathering, several posts were going up on social media claiming to have witnessed car accidents, racially charged signs and symbols, racial slurs being exchanged, and even gunfire from Trump supporters.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
In one video posted to Facebook, a Trump supporter in an SUV can be seen towing what appears to be a replica of prison with black figures caged inside. (Fast forward to the four-minute mark in the video)
Sometime in the 10am hour, calls were made reporting a shooting on I-270 near Sawmill. Witnesses claim a black pick-up truck donning an American Flag and a Trump flag driven by a white male with a white female passenger shot at another vehicle on the highway. According to WBNS authorities were looking for the suspect but he turned himself in hours after the incident.
Police say 58-year-old Todd Crawford from Homer, Ohio fired a single shot from a 45 caliber pistol into a semi-truck on the highway following an altercation. Crawford was charged with discharge of a firearm near or on-premises, the charge is a third-degree felony, and is being held at the Franklin County Corrections Center.
Listen to one of the calls about the incident here.
The Latest:
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Lyft Promises to Defend Drivers And Protect Riders After Texas Anti-Abortion Law Goes Into Effect
- Buffalo Mayor Myron Brown Lost His Primary, Now A Trump-Appointed Judge Is Helping Him Get On The November Ballot
- Black Democratic Candidates Won Big In 2020 Defying Traditional Notions Of Electability
- Petty Or Nah? Newlyweds Post A $240 Invoice They Sent To Their No Show Guests
- The Truth Behind The Opioid Epidemic [SPONSORED]
- QAnon Capitol Rioter Who Chased Hero Officer Eugene Goodman Is Re-Jailed Over Internet ‘Addiction’ To Right-Wing Sites
- RIP: Dontrell Stephens Was Shot And Paralyzed By Police, Won A $22 Million Settlement, Then Died Without Seeing A Dime
- Ex-DA Indicted In Ahmaud Arbery Case After Judge Rules His Past Run-Ins With Cops Can’t Be Used In Murder Trial
- Sabrina Elba Shows Us Who’s The Boss In This Custom BOSS Pantsuit
- Black People Face Deadliest Risk From Climate Change Effects Like Hurricane Ida, EPA Report Confirms
Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police
Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police
1. Floyd Ray Roseberry
1 of 31
NEW: “The revolution is on. It’s here… I’m ready to die for the cause.”— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) August 19, 2021
Here’s video from the man who said he’s got a bomb outside the Capitol.
Follow @huffpost and @sara_bee for more as the situation develops. pic.twitter.com/aRx1hES7Vl
2. Jeffrey Nicholas
2 of 31
Jeffrey Nicholas, a white man shot and killed two police officers and injured a city worker in Texas before he was able to be safely apprehended without law enforcement resorting to using lethal force.https://t.co/sLhFwxZHgg pic.twitter.com/yWd0XUg7Og— NewsOne (@newsone) May 13, 2021
3. Robert Aaron Long, suspect in Asian massage parlor killing spree in GASource:Crisp County Sheriff's Office 3 of 31
4. Duke Webb, bowling alley gunman in Rockford, IllinoisSource:Winnebago County Sheriff's Office 4 of 31
5. Car Drives Into Group Of Protesters In New YorkSource:Getty 5 of 31
6. Brad Parscale, demoted former Trump campaign managerSource:Getty 6 of 31
7. Brett HankisonSource:Shelby County Sheriff's Department 7 of 31
8. Thomas Kinworthy accused of killing Black cop, shooting another
8 of 31
Updated mugshot of Thomas J. Kinworthy, charged with murdering @SLMPD officer Tamarris Bohannon. pic.twitter.com/ZXsX57eY1P— Kim Bell (@kbellpd) September 2, 2020
9. Dalton Potter allegedly shot a cop and another man
9 of 31
BLUE ALERT issued for Dalton Potter, age 29. Potter is suspected of shooting a Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office deputy overnight. Last known to be on foot on Interstate 75 at the Whitfield/Gordon County line. Potter is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911. #BlueAlert pic.twitter.com/Vdyl8ReGaW— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) September 7, 2020
10. White suspect physically attacking officer
10 of 31
Interesting.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 30, 2020
Thinking about Jacob Blake right now. Sure seems like white people get the benefit of the doubt when engaged with the police... pic.twitter.com/kLh9iCJepp
11. Kyle Rittenhouse, Kenosha Jacob Blake shooterSource:Twitter 11 of 31
12. White supremacist who beat a woman on video
12 of 31
Nicholas Arnold Schock, 36, of Wauchula was arrested and charged with battery and disturbing the peace and bail was set at $620. He remains at the Sarasota County Jail. pic.twitter.com/ggDBjAxCN1— Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) August 2, 2020
13. West Hollywood shooter13 of 31
14. Gregory and Travis McMichaelsSource:Glynn County Sheriff's Office 14 of 31
15. Anthony J. Trifiletti, shot an unarmed Black manSource:Saint Paul Police Department 15 of 31
16. Matthew Bernard, Killed Three People16 of 31
17.17 of 31
18. Mark Boisey
18 of 31
UPDATE - Man strangled, pistol-whipped woman before firing on officers, police say: https://t.co/DXCEL6Rd2P pic.twitter.com/X305N1owWX— WGAL (@WGAL) November 14, 2019
19. Lorne BrownSource:NBC Miami 19 of 31
20. Patrick Crusius, El Paso Mall Mass Shooting Suspect
20 of 31
Patrick Crusius allegedly wrote a racist manifesto before killing at least 18 people in Saturday's shooting at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso. The suspect, a white male, was safely taken into custody.— NewsOne (@newsone) August 3, 2019
This is America. #Walmartshooting #ElPasoShootinghttps://t.co/cjYzJZsCXn
21. Aaron DeanSource:Tarrant County Jail 21 of 31
22. Amber Guyger
22 of 31
Mugshot of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger released after she was arrested on manslaughter warrant in shooting death of Botham Jean https://t.co/a2T3wNREX9 pic.twitter.com/4564d9UrjQ— FOX 28 Columbus (@fox28columbus) September 10, 2018
23. James Holmes
23 of 31
Today on #CrimeStories: Prosecutors have released video of #Aurora shooter #JamesHolmes’ interviews w/ a psychiatrist. Tune in now on @SiriusXM ch. 111 for insight on the evaluation of his sanity in the #Colorado theater massacre. #NancyGrace #CrimeAlert #CrimeOnline #MassKiller pic.twitter.com/DKRD2s0ay8— Crime Online (@crimeonlinenews) February 26, 2019
24. Michael Mattioli
24 of 31
#BREAKING: @MilwaukeePolice identify Michael Mattioli as the off-duty officer involved in a fight leaving a man with serious injuries. Charges are pending. @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/swogEPFKQI— Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) April 20, 2020
25. Dylann RoofSource:Getty 25 of 31
26. Matthew Sloan Punched And Spit On Police...
26 of 31
Again, if Matthew Sloan was a Black man this would be a much different story. https://t.co/K4cwb6SQ38— NewsOne (@newsone) July 12, 2019
27. Assaulted Police And Even Chased Them...
27 of 31
This man never complied— Gambling Refund 💵™ (@OffshoreRefund) May 14, 2019
This man actually hit police multiple times
This man chased police and made them fear for safety
This man was not killed!
Pamela Turner was murdered and pregnant, she was never given the same opportunity. WHY? @KingJamespic.twitter.com/DfzdICbOy8
28. Shot At Police At Trump Tower...28 of 31
29. Shot At Police At Walmart -- And Was Let Go...29 of 31
30. Man Holds Black Man At Gunpoint And He Is Calmly Arrested...
30 of 31
Downtown CHARLOTTESVILLE right now. F*ing white trash has a black man submitted first with a knife around his neck, then makes him kneel still threatening to stab him.— ℕ𝕠𝕥 𝕓𝕚𝕡𝕠𝕝𝕒𝕣 𝕥𝕠𝕕𝕒𝕪 (@tomorrowtambien) December 28, 2018
Please, Twitter do your thing in the name of justice #resist @washingtonpost @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/klg7g5ac22
31. Grady Wayne Wilkes31 of 31
VIDEO: Trump Supporters Shoot At Drivers During Columbus, Ohio Trump Parade was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com