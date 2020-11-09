National
HomeNational

‘Welcome To MAGA Country’: Video Shows Driver Assaulted After Crashing At Trump Rally

Responding police officers managed not to shoot or even arrest anyone involved.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

What a time.

White-on-white violence is likely not the kind of post-election bloodshed that pundits imagined ahead of Donald Trump losing to Joe Biden. But in typical 2020 fashion, here we are.

A driver who crashed at the scene of a Trump “stop the steal” rally found out just how angry the president’s supporters are after a group of MAGA mafia minions responded in part by playing the role of judge, jury and nearly executioner. And, of course, the politically-fueled confrontation stemming from a protest over the election’s verified results was all captured on a viral video by a ready and willing bystander.

The unfortunate scene unfolded Sunday afternoon in Santa Maria, California, where an unidentified 20-year-old driver “was antagonizing some participants and throwing objects at the rally,” law enforcement told local media outlet KSBY News. That’s when police said the driver entered an “intersection without yielding, crossing through the rally and then colliding with a vehicle heading the opposite direction.”

There was seemingly some additional context missing from this story because the video from the scene opens abruptly and shows a group of white men surrounding another white man — the driver — who is being violently restrained by a separate man as they both struggled in the middle of a street.

The bystander filming the episode got close enough to see the driver in a tightening headlock causing his face to turn an alarming shade of purple while he appeared to be gasping for breath. A different angle showed the driver with a mouthful of blood and an open wound on his face.

“How does it feel now?” one person can be heard asking the driver.

“Welcome to MAGA country, motherfucker,” another said.

A woman walked up and started screaming at the driver, prompting one of the men restraining him to demand he apologize to her.

“Tell her you’re sorry!” the man who put the driver in a headlock said.

The driver responded by making an unintelligible sound likely caused by the headlock constricting around his windpipe. Then a group of other men moved to hold the driver down until police arrived.

In the end, the driver was only cited for a misdemeanor, no one was arrested and responding officers didn’t even pull a gun.

Imagine that being true if the parties involved were any color but white.

Watch the video below and be warned that foul language is used.

The driver was cited for reckless driving causing injury and lived to tell about it.

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

It’s Official: Bossip Had The Best Headline For Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Beating Trump

Eva Longoria Apologizes For Saying Latinas ‘Were The Real Heroines’ Of Biden’s Election

48th Annual Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Conference

Prayers Up: Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted COVID-19

64 photos Launch gallery

Prayers Up: Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted COVID-19

Continue reading Prayers Up: Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted COVID-19

Prayers Up: Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted COVID-19

[caption id="attachment_3922658" align="alignnone" width="728"] Source: askmenow / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 7:30 a.m. ET, Aug. 22, 2021 After months of seeing the coronavirus ravage other parts of the world, COVID-19's widespread effect on the U.S. has increasingly hit home for many Americans as states see as a continuous stream of people become diagnosed with the respiratory illness that turned into a global pandemic. And after a brief spate of the fake news that Black people were somehow immune to contracting the coronavirus, a steady and troubling number of Black folks -- including those who are notable and famous -- have not only since been diagnosed but many have also died of complications from it. Civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, have been hospitalized after both tested positive for COVID-19. Both are fully vaccinated but became infected likely because of the exponentially contagious delta variant that is spreading around the globe quickly, often with similar "breakthrough" cases. [caption id="attachment_4187964" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline Brown attend the Phoenix Dinner for the 48th Annual Congressional Black Caucus Foundation on Sept. 15, 2018, in Washington, D.C. | Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty[/caption] The Jacksons' and other COVID-19 diagnoses have continued to shatter misconceptions about who can contract the coronavirus. When the pandemic first hit, it was believed that the elderly with underlying health conditions were most at risk. And while that remains true, there has recently been a surge of cases involving younger age groups -- thanks in no small part to the delta variant -- and people who had no pre-existing health conditions before their COVID-19 diagnoses. Throughout it all, Black people, in particular, have remained a constant fixture among those who have been diagnosed with or died of complications from the coronavirus as friends and family grieve their loved ones across the country. One of the first clearest indications that Black people could indeed contract the coronavirus came last year when COVID-19 began to affect players in the NBA, a professional sports league that is made up of more than 74 percent of players who are Black. After that came announcements from celebrities who offered cautionary tales to the public about how they may have contracted the illness and ways to prevent others from repeating their errors. The nation's system of prisons and jails has also been affected, leaving the disproportionate number of Black inmates increasingly susceptible to the coronavirus. That was especially true in New York, including at the infamous Rikers Island complex where CBS News reported that at one point last year, the coronavirus infection rate was "more than seven times higher than the rate citywide and 87 times higher than the country at large." In addition, the nation's police departments were at risk for the same reasons as the jails and prisons. Scroll down to see a list of notable Black folks who have contracted the coronavirus as the world tries to flatten the global curve of cases to restore some semblance of societal normalcy. They follow in alphabetical order.

‘Welcome To MAGA Country’: Video Shows Driver Assaulted After Crashing At Trump Rally  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close