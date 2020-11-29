Crime
HomeCrime

Oregon Community Rallies Around Black Teen Fatally Shot In Loud Music Dispute

BLM activists are arguing against the claims that the November 23 shooting, which brewed over loud music, was not racially motivated.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

Another Black life senselessly was senselessly taken earlier this week with signs pointing to the sobering revelation that the death was a result of racism and vigilante violence.

On November 23, 47-year-old white man named Robert Paul Keegan fatally shot Aidan Ellison, a 19-year-old Black man, in the chest. Ellison was sitting in his car in a Stratford Inn parking lot in Ashland, Oregon, KMVU reports. The two reportedly got into a confrontation about Ellison’s loud music around 4 a.m. that morning.

Keegan was arrested and plead not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, unlawful possession of a firearm, and reckless endangering on November 27. Keegan is scheduled to appear in court on February 21, 2021 and is being held in the Jackson County Jail without bail.

The shooting raises important conversations in the community, known for its liberal ideals. But as we know, a liberalism does not eradicate a racist mindset.

However, Ashland Police dispute that shooting was a result of racism, with some pointing to Keegan’s stay at the hotel resulting from local wildfires that ravaged the area. Local Black Lives Matter activists argue the ends don’t justify the means, even if he was seeking refuge from a wildfire.

“The incident where Aidan was shot after an argument listening to his music was really about him not submitting to that man’s perceived authority,” Precious Edmonds, a spokesperson for the Southern Oregon Black Leaders, Activists, and Community Coalition (SOBLACC) told Oregon Live.

The case is erringly similar to the shooting of Jordan Davis, a Black 17-year-old high school student who was fatally shot on November 23, 2012, at a gas station in Jacksonville, Florida, by Michael David Dunn, a white, 45-year-old man.

The case is gaining traction on social media with prominent voices in social justice and activism calling for justice in Aidan’s name.

#AidanEllison should be alive today but Robert Keegan fatally shot him over “loud music” — BUT this was NOT about music. That’s false justification for killing a Black teen! This was a racially motivated shooting by a suspected white supremacist!! #JusticeForAidanEllison,” civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump tweeted on Sunday.

 

“While I could never presume to speak for Aidan, his family or community, I can speak as a member of the white bodied community in saying it is past time we take stock of systemic racism which continues to cause the death of our brothers and sisters of color,” Ashland Mayor-elect Julie Akins wrote on NextDoor, later published on The Ashland Chronicle.

“Racism is a fact of white privilege. I call on our community to consider our role in continuing this privilege. Let’s not only come together when another beautiful life has been taken. Let’s do the work, the hard work, the soul searching work every day,” she continued.

Supporters of Ellison began a GoFundMe fundraiser to help his mother. Ellison’s community continues to rally around his family. Those who wanted to celebrate his memory held a candlelight vigil on Thanksgiving in the Stratford Inn parking lot.

SEE ALSO:

Texas City Fires Cop Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Jonathan Price

Violent History Of Florida Deputy Who Fatally Shot Black Teens Prompts Concerns As Families Of Victims Await Answers

Police killings 2020

117 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

116 photos Launch gallery

117 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 117 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

117 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 2:30 p.m. ET, Sept. 2, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict in April. That has been especially true in Washington, D.C., where police shot three people in one week, killing two of them, including George D. Watson during a fatal encounter on Tuesday night. According to the police narrative, officers responded after someone called 911 to report a man brandishing a gun on an apartment balcony. The Washington Post reported that a cop fired at Watson when he aimed the gun at police. The 34-year-old died on the scene. Officers ultimately determined that Watson was armed with a pellet gun typically used with paintballs that does not pose any lethal threat. Watson's names join a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

 

Oregon Community Rallies Around Black Teen Fatally Shot In Loud Music Dispute  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close