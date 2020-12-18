CLE
HomeCLE

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Cavaliers Announce New Banner Going Up on Sherwin-Williams Building

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Indiana Pacers v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

A new Cleveland Cavaliers banner is set to go up in Downtown Cleveland near Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse shortly after New Year’s.

The design got approval to have it put up on the main global headquarters of Sherwin-Williams alongside Ontario Street.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The banner — which reads FOR THE LOVE. FOR THE LAND– received unanimous approval when it was presented to the City of Cleveland Planning Commission on Friday, the Cavs said.

“The banner art symbolizes a reflection of a community presented through a lens of diversity, inclusion and equity.  It is an invitation, a rally cry, a call to action to embrace unity and come together in a common bond of love for each other and our city. Depicted with a diverse representation of hands on a basketball, the message speaks to the power of teamwork.”

Expect to see the new banner in Downtown Cleveland around mid-January in 2021.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Jason Miller and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Sam Sylk Foundation Hosts 8th Annual Winter Coat Drive

Sam Sylk Foundation Hosts 8th Annual Winter Coat Drive [Photos]

7 photos Launch gallery

Sam Sylk Foundation Hosts 8th Annual Winter Coat Drive [Photos]

Continue reading Sam Sylk Foundation Hosts 8th Annual Winter Coat Drive [Photos]

Sam Sylk Foundation Hosts 8th Annual Winter Coat Drive [Photos]

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Cavaliers Announce New Banner Going Up on Sherwin-Williams Building  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close