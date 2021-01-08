Arrested! Miya ‘SoHo Karen’ Nearly Assaulted Cop While Finally Being Taken Into Custody

There is at least one menace to society off of the U.S. streets Friday morning.
Miya Ponsetto, the woman more popularly known as “SoHo Karen,” was finally arrested for assaulting a Black teen following a viral — and quasi violent — confrontation in New York City the day after Christmas when she leveled false accusations of theft before doing her best linebacker impression and actually tackling him at a hotel where she wasn’t even a guest.
The episode has traumatized 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. and his father, a famous jazz musician.
After avoiding arrest for nearly two weeks, Ponsetto has nabbed in her car in California on Thursday. She was taken into custody and booked by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office after representatives from the NYPD flew to southern California earlier this week. But the fiesty 22-year-old woman didn’t surrender easily, according to reports.
Ventura County Sheriff Capt. Eric Buschow said Ponsetto was borderline violent with his officers when they attempted to apprehend her. Police initiated a traffic stop when they saw Ponsetto driving near her home in the city of Piru, but she refused to stop for two blocks. Then when she finally did stop, she refused to get out of her car. Finally, the police had to resort to using some force on her.
“She tried to slam the door on one of the deputies and that’s when they just reached in and forcibly removed her,” Buschow told the Associated Press. There was no immediate indication of the charges Pnsetto was facing, but Buschow said there was the possibility of adding on charges of resisting arrest, too.
Ponsetto previously issued a halfway apology to the Harrold family; an apology that was not accepted.
“We are not interested in what she has to say, in her feigning remorse, and we certainly will not provide her a public platform and audience to do as much,” Keyon Harrold and his partner, educator Kat Rodriguez, said this week in part of a statement about their son.
Ponsetto was caught on tape tackling and assaulting the Harrolds after she falsely accused the young man of stealing her phone, an item that was later returned by the driver of an Uber in which she was a passenger.
Ponsetto through her attorney claimed that if Uber had promptly returned the phone the ordeal may have not taken place. Her attorney claims she’s suffering from anxiety and is far from racist. Her lawyer previously told the AP that Ponsetto is “emotionally unwell.”
Her arrest came following an online petition demanding justice with more than 100,000 signatures.
This is Ponsetto’s most recent brush with the law. She has a criminal past of public intoxication, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license and unlawful use of a driver’s license. And that was just in the 2020 calendar year alone.
Ponsetto has a court date on Jan. 14 stemming from the DUI, for which she is serving three years of probation. That means her assault on Harrold Jr. likely violated the terms of her probation.
NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said last week that Ponsetto could be charged with assault, grand larceny or attempted robbery stemming from the incident.
Ponsetto’s arrest was executed much quicker than the one for Amy Cooper, who was shown on a viral video racially profiling Black bird watcher Christian Cooper (no relation) on Memorial Day by calling the NYPD and falsely claiming he threatened her. Cooper was charged with falsifying a police report more than a month after that incident.
SEE ALSO:
Parents Of Keyon Harrold Jr. ‘Not Interested’ In An Apology From ‘SoHo Karen’
Keyon Harrold Jr. Seeking Therapy After ‘SoHo Karen’ Attacked Him
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People
1. Victoria's Secret Karen
1 of 32
Karen charges at a black woman and then turns on white woman tears when she realizes she’s being recorded. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9gzksgorLN— chris evans (@chris_notcapn) July 12, 2021
2. Mailbox Karen
2 of 32
I wish a Karen would roll up and call herself taking a package from my house because she suspects “something is going on in there.”— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 7, 2021
What is wrong with these white women? pic.twitter.com/ROX3zLPcTY
3. Karen goes shopping at Ross
3 of 32
This happened at a Ross Dress for Less…— Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) June 13, 2021
Told you. pic.twitter.com/FkSLsgxPUc
4. Karen Defaces Monument To Only Black Member Of Lewis And Clark Expedition4 of 32
5. Judith Ann Black, racist Burger King Whopper KarenSource:Sumter County Sheriff’s Office 5 of 32
6. Stephanie Denaro, AKA "Bagel Karen"
6 of 32
RACIST Anti-Masker Karen Calls Black Bakery worker B**** Ass N-word for denying service. pic.twitter.com/nRsF95RFmK— Karen (@crazykarens) March 24, 2021
7. Courtside Karen
7 of 32
PRAY FOR LEBRON pic.twitter.com/Z8oAhl2kqf— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 2, 2021
8. Arlo SoHo Karen
8 of 32
Wow! This woman made baseless claims against @keyonharrold and his 14yo son at @arlohotels Arlo SoHo — then assaulted them, scratching Keyon & tackling his boy. Worse, the hotel manager defended & empowered her actions, and refused to apologize after her claims were proven wrong! pic.twitter.com/LqHboiAEd6— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 27, 2020
9. Trader Joe's 'Karen'
9 of 32
This is a Trader Joe’s today. In Los Angeles. Cases are through the roof in California. Is there any way to reach these people?— Read Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler (@JoshuaPotash) June 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/q1hIQr6aCL
10. 'Karen' the angry neighbor
10 of 32
hey guys!! this is my new neighbor!! pic.twitter.com/yZxsQD1daS— bailey (@bailey3jenkins) June 27, 2020
11. ‘Karen’ Pulls Gun On Black Woman And Daughter After Chipotle Argument11 of 32
12. Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired
12 of 32
Caron Jones — that’s Caron with a “K” as in “Karen” 👩🏼⚕️ — also called the Black Lives Matter movement a "ploy" for Black votes before the North Carolina nurse got fired for her racist social media posts.https://t.co/WQn68gNToF— NewsOne (@newsone) July 1, 2020
13. St. Louis 'Karen'13 of 32
14. ‘Karen’s Husband’ Investigated After Calling Cops On Black Men14 of 32
15. Convenience Store ‘Karen’
15 of 32
It was the I’m the wrong nigga for me 😭 pic.twitter.com/2Rv33NNn2k— HEAVYY ON IT 🗣💕 (@HeavyyCampp) June 25, 2020
16. Nurse ‘Karen’ Loses Her Job For ‘Black Privilege’ Video16 of 32
17. Seattle ‘Karen’ Has A Total Meltdown After Black Driver Records Her ‘White Tears’
17 of 32
"I HAVE A BLACK HUSBAND!"— NewsOne (@newsone) June 23, 2020
A "Karen" in Seattle identified as Leah completely lost it when Karlos Dillard, a Black man, confronted and recorded her after he says he was the victim of her racist road rage.
The video has gone viral as Karening gets worse.https://t.co/X5ryYpQlhF
18. Officer ‘Karen’ Is Slammed For Crying White Tears Over McDonald’s Wait18 of 32
19. Kroger ‘Karen’ Blocks Black Mother From Pulling Out Of Parking Lot Over ‘Gatorade’19 of 32
20. San Francisco ‘Karen’ Who Called Cops Over ‘BLM’ Art
20 of 32
A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP— James Juanillo (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020
21. Karen the "Shorewood Spitter"21 of 32
22. Karen's husband
22 of 32
23. Karen's other husband23 of 32
24.24 of 32
25.
25 of 32
Racism rots your brain pic.twitter.com/OuzPmyRN6d— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 17, 2020
26.
26 of 32
On the next episode of “are white people ok? 👀”.... meet Red Lobster Karen 🦞 pic.twitter.com/ElgRipPyrU— Lives in a Police State. ✊🏽🦺🌈 (@angel_felixv) May 13, 2020
27.27 of 32
28.
28 of 32
I can’t believe this is real. This lady went out to video shame everyone who dared to have fun in the sun at the beach and then she yelled at a Trader Joe’s worker over social distancing.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 18, 2020
Karen needs to just stay home and leave the rest of us alone... 🙄🤦🏻♂️pic.twitter.com/QUeZkRSudW
29.29 of 32
30.
30 of 32
K*ren: "Arrest me"— Scottie PIPM (@scottiepipm) April 23, 2020
Cop: Okay
K*ren: 😲 pic.twitter.com/5NJnPsSj8k
31.
31 of 32
I’m baffled. Just saw this on the news. Woman who drove 1.5 hours to go to the beach with her family complains about other people at the beach who have done the same as her. Does she not see she’s part of the problem #StayAtHomeSaveLives #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/iowllyZEk2— Colm McAfee (@mcafee77) May 17, 2020
32.
32 of 32
Arrested! Miya ‘SoHo Karen’ Nearly Assaulted Cop While Finally Being Taken Into Custody was originally published on newsone.com