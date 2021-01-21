CLE
HomeCLE

Warrant Issued For Frank Q. Jackson For Domestic Violence Dispute

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Police Helicopter on patrol

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Frank Q Jackson, not to be mistaken for Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, but however the Mayor’s grandson, has found himself in trouble with the law.

Unfortunately this is not Frank Q Jackson first rodeo with the wrong side of the law.

Frank Q Jackson is being charged with domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and a warrant is out for his arrest for allegedly hitting his girlfriend/his child’s mother in the face during an argument back in December of 2020.  According to a report the victim claims an argument over how many diapers Jackson brought her turned physical.  According to Jackson their was a verbal argument, not physical, because his child mother was upset that Jackson wouldn’t give her any money to get her nails done.

In  January of 2020 Frank Q Jackson pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge for a case in which an 18-year-old woman accused him of punching her, choking her and hitting her with a metal truck hitch on June 10, 2019. (see video from previous charges below)

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Warrant Issued For Frank Q. Jackson For Domestic Violence Dispute  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close