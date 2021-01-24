National
HomeNational

Police Defend Tacoma Cop Shown On Video Driving Over People At ‘Street Race’

The officer -- armed safely inside an SUV -- was "fearing for his safety," the Tacoma Police Department said.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Tacoma, Washington police plow into bystanders at street race

Source: Twitter / Twitter

Stunning video footage shows a police vehicle surrounded by pedestrians, speeding through the crowd and appearing to drive over several people Saturday night in Washington State.

Different narratives have emerged for what led to those series of events to happen, with the Tacoma Police Department offering what seems to be a justification for the still-unidentified officer’s actions that left at least one person hospitalized.

The person who recorded the viral 20-second clip told the News Tribune, a local media outlet, that the officer who drove the police SUV never gave a warning to the throngs of people who had gathered in downtown Tacoma to watch what was reported to be a “street race.”

The brief video begins by showing the SUV with its emergency lights flashing surrounded by a sea of people, many of them wielding cellphones and apparently also recording, as well. The SUV can then be heard revving its engine before it accelerated through the group. The video showed the SUV slowing down a bit while it appeared to hit several people as the vehicle goes up and down like it drover over multiple speed bumps placed closely together.

Witnesses can be heard expressing themselves in disbelief.

Watch the video below.

The person who filmed the video — only identifying himself as “Mark” — told the News Tribune that the police SUV never took to its loudspeaker to tell the crowd to disperse or even offer them a warning that it would be moving forward. Mark said the SUV backed up few feet before speeding forward and plowing into the crowd of people The short video appears to corroborate that account.

But the Tacoma Police Department begged to differ.

In a subsequent press release, the Tacoma Police Department described the police officer as a victim.

“People hit the body of the police vehicle and its windows as the officer was stopped in the street. The officer, fearing for his safety, tried to back up, but was unable to do so because of the crowd. The officer had his lights and sirens activated,” the press release said in part. “While trying to extricate himself from an unsafe position, the officer drove forward striking one individual and may have impacted others. The officer stopped at a point of safety and called for medical aid. One person was transported to an area hospital. That person’s condition is, at this time, unknown.”

The News Tribune reported that a police spokesperson said “the officer used his car’s bullhorn to address the crowd,” which prompted the crown to start “pounding on his windows.” However, that [art was absent from the press release.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave while the Pierce County Force Investigation Team — a separate but related law enforcement agency — investigates the incident, which came amid nationwide protests against police violence and calls to defund police departments with officers who use lethal force as a primary option.

SEE ALSO:

NC Community Holds March For 18-Year-Old Black Teen Fatally Shot By Cop During A Funeral

Movement To Award Capitol Police Hero Eugene Goodman The Congressional Gold Medal Gains Steam

Police killings 2020

116 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

114 photos Launch gallery

116 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 116 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

116 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 10:05 a.m. ET, Aug. 31, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict in April. That truth became painfully apparent in the past week as two Black men were killed by police on the same day in different locations under similarly questionable circumstances. First, Robert Anderson was killed in Crescent City, California, after the 38-year-old former bus driver from Detroit had a fatal encounter with California Highway Patrol and officers with the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office. Police claim that Anderson was walking in the road with a knife in his hand. Reports mention body camera footage from multiple sources, but none was immediately released. A Facebook post made by Anderson that morning showed he appeared distressed and was shirtless walking through the woods. A friend of Anderson’s who saw him shortly before the shooting also said he was acting strangely during their visit. The combination suggests that Anderson may have been experiencing a mental crisis when police confronted him. https://twitter.com/newsone/status/1432342566641483787?s=20 Hours after Anderson was killed and nearly 3,000 miles away in Washington, D.C., Antwan Gilmore was asleep in his car when he was approached by police officers, one of whom proved once again that cops—who are celebrated in “back the blue” circles for their bravery and willingness to put their lives on the line—often open fire at the faintest sign of perceived danger. The officers found Gilmore in his car “unresponsive” with his foot on the brake while the car was running. They also said they could see a gun in his waistband. https://twitter.com/newsone/status/1432372737591451661?s=20 When the car begins to move forward, officers can be heard shouting “Don’t move!” and “Police!” just before the shots were fired—10 shots to be exact. After the shooting, the gun police said they observed on Gilmore’s person was still in his waistband. Opening fire on a moving vehicle goes against Metropolitan Police Department policy. Anderson's and Gilmore's names join a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

Police Defend Tacoma Cop Shown On Video Driving Over People At ‘Street Race’  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close