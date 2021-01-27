CLE
OHIO NEWS: Walgreens Now One of Many Pharmacies Giving Customers COVID-19 Vaccines Through Appointment

If you are looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine and meet any of Ohio’s requirements to receive one, you might be in luck.

Walgreens has recently joined a growing list of pharmacies in the state that is offering the vaccine.  In order to get it, you have set up an appointment at a location taking part.

Eligible Ohio residents will be able to schedule their appointments online and find a list of participating Walgreens locations to receive their vaccine using Walgreens COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduler.

You can also call 1-800-Walgreens for your appointment.

Walk-ins are not allowed as you have to have an appointment in order to get a vaccine.

The state has also announced that residents 75 and older “are now eligible to receive” the vaccine due to the “Phase 1B rollout plan.”

 

