The Beginning Of The End? Everything You Need To Know About Ohio COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Join us right here on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. for The Beginning of the End? Ohio and COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Virtual Forum

From The City Club of Cleveland – With both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations approved and ready for distribution, it would appear that the United States is finally reaching the beginning of the end of the pandemic. However, decisions regarding the COVID-19 vaccination distribution process − like many of the pandemic-related responses over the last year − lacked federal coordination, leaving governors and other state and local officials struggling to form and execute a plan.

Ohio, like most states, has a limited supply of the vaccine. The first does were given to frontline healthcare works, first responders, and those in congregate-care facilities. In mid-January, Governor Mike DeWine announced a tiered vaccine distribution plan for the next phase, which includes an estimated 2.2 million Ohioans aged 65 and older and those who work in K-12 schools. While public confidence in the vaccine is rising − a December Kaiser Family Foundation poll indicates that 70 percent of Americans plan to get the vaccine − many are still skeptical, citing distrust of the government, uncertainty around the vaccine development process, fear of side effects, and the historically racist health policies and clinical experiments have targeted particularly vulnerable Black and brown communities.

How are state and local officials planning to handle the vaccine rollout, now and in the months ahead? Will everyone who wants a vaccine be able to get one? What efforts are underway to overcome mistrust in the vaccine among Ohioans, especially in Black and other minority communities?

Join us as state and local experts share their insight into Ohio’s vaccine distribution process.

The livestream will be available beginning at 12:30 p.m.

