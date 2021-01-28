CLE
HomeCLE

The Beginning Of The End? Everything You Need To Know About Ohio COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Vaccination

Source: NoSystem images / Getty

Join us right here on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. for The Beginning of the End? Ohio and COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Virtual Forum

From The City Club of Cleveland – With both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations approved and ready for distribution, it would appear that the United States is finally reaching the beginning of the end of the pandemic. However, decisions regarding the COVID-19 vaccination distribution process − like many of the pandemic-related responses over the last year − lacked federal coordination, leaving governors and other state and local officials struggling to form and execute a plan.

Ohio, like most states, has a limited supply of the vaccine. The first does were given to frontline healthcare works, first responders, and those in congregate-care facilities. In mid-January, Governor Mike DeWine announced a tiered vaccine distribution plan for the next phase, which includes an estimated 2.2 million Ohioans aged 65 and older and those who work in K-12 schools. While public confidence in the vaccine is rising − a December Kaiser Family Foundation poll indicates that 70 percent of Americans plan to get the vaccine − many are still skeptical, citing distrust of the government, uncertainty around the vaccine development process, fear of side effects, and the historically racist health policies and clinical experiments have targeted particularly vulnerable Black and brown communities.

How are state and local officials planning to handle the vaccine rollout, now and in the months ahead? Will everyone who wants a vaccine be able to get one? What efforts are underway to overcome mistrust in the vaccine among Ohioans, especially in Black and other minority communities?

Join us as state and local experts share their insight into Ohio’s vaccine distribution process.

The livestream will be available beginning at 12:30 p.m. Have questions? Tweet them at @TheCityClub or send a text to 330.541.5794.

2016 March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies - Arrivals

Nick Cannon Added To The List Of Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 (Updated January 2021)

106 photos Launch gallery

Nick Cannon Added To The List Of Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 (Updated January 2021)

Continue reading Nick Cannon Added To The List Of Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 (Updated January 2021)

Nick Cannon Added To The List Of Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 (Updated January 2021)

Just as the COVID-19 pandemic robbed us of 2020, the rath, unfortunately, has continued on well into 2021. Iconic talk show host Larry King, known for interviewing celebrities, political figures, and other prominent newsmakers on both radio and television, has died in January after being diagnosed with COVID-19. We Remember: Celebrities Who Died In 2020 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to publicly announce their positive COVID-19 results early in. 2019. Since then many celebrities and sports figures have tested positive for COVID-19 and some unfortunately suffered grave losses. See the gallery below for the latest celebrities who have tested positive or have suffered a death due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Related: Obama Warned Us About The Coronavirus Years Ago [Video] Related: How Did Robert Trump Die? Coronavirus Speculation Runs Rampant On Social Media Related: President Donald Trump and Melania Trump Test Positive For COVID-19

The Beginning Of The End? Everything You Need To Know About Ohio COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close