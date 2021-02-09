LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

In 2009 Imperial Avenue a small street in Cleveland became the focus of national news as well as crime shows and documentaries when a young lady jumped out of a window of a home that was occupied by Anthony Sowell. The young lady that had been kidnapped with some injuries lived to tell her story however it was through her testimony a serial killer was uncovered and the families of 11 women found out the horrifying fate of their loved ones that had been missing, when their bodies were discovered decomposing in the Mt Pleasant neighborhood of Cleveland home. In 2011 Anthony Sowell was given a death sentence that he has been prolonging with appeals however now it seems his appeals are in fact over.

It has been reported that Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell who had been admitted to the end of life care unit at the Franklin Medical Center for a terminal illness has died at 3:27 p.m. on Monday, according to Ohio Correctional Institution spokesperson JoEllen Smith. Read More

Cleveland Serial Killer Anthony Sowell Dead Age 61 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

