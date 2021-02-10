National
Explosives Go Missing From Marine Base Amid Fears Of Right Wing Extremists Infiltrating The Military

The disappearance from Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms was reported during a 60-day "stand down" in the military to confront extremism in its ranks.

Some explosives have gone missing from the largest Marines training base in the U.S., and officials aren’t offering many details surrounding the disappearance.

It was unclear both how many explosives and what type(s) of explosives have gone missing from the base in southern California, but officials opened up an investigation into the matter, the Associated Press reported. Local law enforcement has been notified about the disappearance from Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, but they are curiously not involved in the investigation.

Training sessions involving thousands of Marines have been taking place there since last month and are scheduled to end next week.

While no link between the two was immediately established, it’s important to note that the explosives were reported missing as an investigation was getting underway into the suspected infiltration of the U.S. military by right-wing extremists and white nationalists.

The investigation into the missing explosives also began around the same time that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the first Black person to ever lead that federal agency, announced his own intentions to rid the military of right-wing extremism that some in its ranks employed as part of the mob that attempted a coup at the U.S. Capitol last month.

Austin last week ordered a 60-day “stand down” in the military to confront extremism in its ranks.

There is yet another investigation into whether members of the U.S. armed forced took part in the insurrection that resulted in the deaths of at least five people, including two police officers.

The Department of Justice has identified at least 25 current or former members of the military who participated in the attempted coup. They include a psychological operations officer in the Army “who led 100 Trump supporters from North Carolina to Washington” an a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel from Texas who “breached the Senate chamber wearing tactical gear and carrying zip-tie handcuffs known as flex cuffs,” NBC News reported.

The woman insurrectionist who was shot and killed by the U.S. Capitol police during the siege was a 14-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

The developments at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms also drew attention to Christopher Paul Hasson, the now-former U.S. Coast Guardsman who in 2019 was found with a stockpile of illegal drugs and weapons in his home that was allegedly part of a plot to commit acts of mass terrorism. Hasson even had a hit-list that named Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. Maxine Waters.

UPDATED: 6:00 a.m. ET, Nov. 11, 2020 -- As the country observes Veterans Day, it's important to remember that the history of especially Black people in the American military is a complicated one. On its surface, it's yet another one of the countless ways that Black people have helped build this country and keep it safe. However, beneath that veneer lies some ugly truths that haunt the U.S. military's legacy to this day. And while much of that has to do with Black soldiers' time enlisted in the armed forces, the way that Black veterans have largely been treated has been the subject of much scrutiny since Crispus Attucks became the first American casualty of the Revolutionary War. During the War of 1812, Black soldiers helped defeat the British in New Orleans. By the end of the Civil War, 10 percent of the union forces were Black. The 54th regiment, which was an all-Black fighting unit, was immortalized in the movie “Glory” and fought a number of important battles, eventually losing more than half of its troops. Two of Frederick Douglass’ sons also fought in the Civil War and Harriet Tubman severed as a scout for the 2nd South Carolina Volunteers. During World War I, Black soldiers were given full citizenship, although they still fought in segregated units. Many credit Black soldiers for bringing jazz music to Europe and France. In World War II, Black soldiers had an increased presence. The NAACP pushed for the War Department to form the all-Black 99th Pursuit Squadron of the U.S. Army Air Corps, otherwise known as the Tuskegee Airmen, the only U.S. unit to ever sink a German destroyer. Like the 54th Regiment, the Tuskegee Airmen were immortalized in a movie of the same name. The Marines first opened themselves to Black volunteers in 1942. To the dismay of the Marines, only 63 African Americans joined. Lieutenant Colonel Campbell C. Johnson, a Black officer, decided that he would actively recruit Black Marines. Due to his efforts, African Americans began joining the Marines at a rate of more than 1,000 a month in 1943. Despite the opposition to the Vietnam war from Black leaders and athletes like Martin Luther King and Muhammad Ali, many Black soldiers both volunteered and were drafted to fight in the Vietnam war. Colin Powell joined the ROTC at City College and would go on to be a captain in Vietnam, later becoming a major. Powell would go on to be National Security Adviser (1987–1989), Commander-in-Chief, U.S. Army Forces Command (1989), Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (1989–1993) and eventually the Secretary of State for President George W. Bush in 2001. While that Black history in the American military is undeniable, so is what the Equal Justice Initiative reminded readers was how Black soldiers returning home "were more likely to face discrimination, disrespect, violence, and even death." According to the New Yorker, much of that treatment was blamed on white people who "speculated that, while stationed in Europe, black soldiers had enjoyed wartime liaisons with white French women, increasing their lust—which, in the white imagination, was already dangerously high—for sex with white American women." On top of that, research from the Department of Veterans Affairs found that "African-American and Hispanic Veterans said they had more negative experiences in obtaining access to health care than whites." With that rich history in mind, scroll down to see dozens of vintage images of Black soldiers fighting foreign wars for the United States Of America.

Explosives Go Missing From Marine Base Amid Fears Of Right Wing Extremists Infiltrating The Military  was originally published on newsone.com

