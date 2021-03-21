News
HomeNews

Family Of Texas Man Who Died In Police Custody After Use Of Excessive Force Calls For Arrest Of Officers

Marvin Scott's family say they are frustrated over the lack of transparency after they were informed of his death via text message.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

The family of Marvin David Scott III, a 26-year-old Texas man who died in police custody, are urging for the involved officers to face harsher disciplinary action than being placed on administrative leave.

Scott’s family claims his untimely death was a result of excessive force, where seven officers restrained Scott while employing pepper spray and a spit hood. In response, seven involved officers have been placed on leave.

The Texas Rangers and the Collin County Sherriff’s Department have launched separate investigations into the matter.

Scott was arrested last Sunday for marijuana possession after concerned family members called for help during a mental health crisis. His family contends he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was prescribed medicine for treatment. Prior to Sunday’s, his family claims he has not had an episode in at least a year.

Last week members of the Allen Police Department arrested Scott at an outlet mall for possession of marijuana.

Scott was taken to a nearby hospital, but was eventually released and booked in the Collin County jail around 6:22 p.m. Officers say they observed Scott exhibiting “strange behavior” in the booking area and was eventually restrained to a bed. While officers attempted to restrain him to the bed, Scott broke free, prompting officers to use pepper spray and covered his head with a spit hood around 10:22 p.n. He became unresponsive and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Civil rights attorney S. Lee Merritt represents Scott’s family and backs their call for transparency. He claims that officers made a series of abuses, including kneeling on Scott to keep him from moving, and using a technique where one officer shoved his finger into a pressure point beneath Scott’s jaw, pushing his head upward.

“Kneeling on someone until they stop moving is something that, foreseeably, could lead to their death,” Merritt told The Dallas Morning News.

Merritt says that because of Scott’s past arrests due to his mental health condition, he should have been medically treated.

“They still couldn’t silence him, and so they pepper-sprayed him,” Merritt said, noting that Scott  suffered from asthma. “Your natural response to being pepper-sprayed is to spit.”

On Friday Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner held a news conference where he confirmed a majority of Merritt’s account.

“The family is upset. The community is upset. I’m upset,” Skinner said. “The death of this young man is a profound tragedy, and we have an obligation to uncover the full and complete truth … and that’s exactly what the Texas Rangers and my internal affairs investigators are doing at this moment.”

Skinner says that video footage related to Scott’s death exists, but will not be made available to the family until after the investigation. There is no official timing on how long that could take, but estimate up to three months.

Scott’s family says they were not made aware of the news conference, which triggered their emotions over transparency.

The family claims they were not made aware of Skinner’s news conference and were turned away when they attempted to attend. Prior to, that they claim they were informed of Scott’s death via a text message from the medical examiner.

Earlier this week community members held a candlelight vigil in honor of Scott and the tragedy that ensued.

“He was a gentle giant. He would do anything for anybody,” said his older sister LaChay Batts. “Y’all really took away a good person — a really good person. He was amazing. I’m honored to be his sister.”

Scott’s father, Marvin Scott Jr. has launched a GoFundMe to offset expenses for his son’s funeral. To date supporters have donated over $40,000, surpassing the initial goal of $15,000.

SEE ALSO:

Louisiana State Troopers Joked In ‘LOL’ Group Text About Beating Black Man With ‘Ass Whoopin’

Louisville DA Who Recused Himself From Breonna Taylor’s Case Can Prosecute Cops Now, Activists Say

Police killings 2020

117 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

116 photos Launch gallery

117 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 117 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

117 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 2:30 p.m. ET, Sept. 2, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict in April. That has been especially true in Washington, D.C., where police shot three people in one week, killing two of them, including George D. Watson during a fatal encounter on Tuesday night. According to the police narrative, officers responded after someone called 911 to report a man brandishing a gun on an apartment balcony. The Washington Post reported that a cop fired at Watson when he aimed the gun at police. The 34-year-old died on the scene. Officers ultimately determined that Watson was armed with a pellet gun typically used with paintballs that does not pose any lethal threat. Watson's names join a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

Family Of Texas Man Who Died In Police Custody After Use Of Excessive Force Calls For Arrest Of Officers  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close