‘What Is Justice?’ Daunte Wright’s Family Demands Full ‘Accountability’ In Wake Of Kim Potter’s Arrest

The family of Daunte Wright responded to the inequities in the criminal justice system one day after his killer, former Brooklyn Center cop Kim Potter, was charged with second-degree manslaughter for the deadly police shooting on Sunday.
Family attorney Ben Crump joined them during a press conference Thursday afternoon and lamented that Daunte’s mother Katie Wright now belongs to a sorority of women who have lost their Black sons at the hand of police. He said the family should receive some semblance of justice in court.
The family, which previously described Daunte’s death as a “driving while Black case,” concluded that there is no sufficient form of justice for them because they have to venture through life without their loved one. However, they urged for “accountability at the highest level.”
“Unfortunately there’s never going to be justice for us,” Wright’s mother said.
“Neither one of them, not Eric Garner, not Michael Brown, nor Stephon Clark got their day in court, they got no due process,” Crump added. In each case, the officers were either never brought to trial or acquitted.
“The blood of Stephon Clark, the blood of Eric Garner and the blood of Michael is on the hands of the American criminal justice system because there was no accountability for the police who killed them,” Crump said.
“Justice? What is justice? Do we get to see Dante smile?” his aunt Naisha Wright asked.
She also scoffed at the second-degree manslaughter charges against Potter, who would face up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine if found guilty.
“The highest accountability? I know the highest is going to be being judged by God. But can we get a conviction? Can we get something? Manslaughter!” she exclaimed while holding up side-by-side photos of a gun ands a Taser. Authorities claimed Potter confused her gun for a Taser during the shooting.
“Enough is enough that during the Derek Chauvin trial, regarding the killing of George Floyd, 10 miles from where this pivotal case of American jurisprudence is taking place…you would think that the police would try to do everything in their power to use the best standard of care,” Crump said.
Crump also referenced Mohamed Noor, a former Somali-American police officer in Minneapolis who was sentenced to almost 13 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a white woman while responding to her 911 call.
Noor was one of the first public cases in the current social justice climate which served as a barometer regarding how Black officers would be sentenced for the use of excessive force when the victim is white.
Crump pointed to numerous examples of white suspects who are allowed to walk away with their lives.
“It has deadly consequences for us and our children,” he said.
Daunte’s 14-year-old sister Destiny said she was “very disappointed” over the loss of her brother and will miss his smile and jovial nature.
Aubrey Wright, Daunte’s father, also spoke out, holding back unfathomable grief. “My son was a good son, he was a young man in the making,” he said. “We were building my son up to be somebody. He was a good kid.”
The family launched a GoFundMe page to help pay for Daunte’s funeral and legal costs.
“On April 11th, our 20-year-old son, Daunte Wright Sr., was fatally shot and killed by a Brooklyn Center police officer during a routine traffic stop,” the family states. “Our family is distraught as we struggle to understand why our loved one was taken away from us in such a senseless manner.”
“All funds raised through this site will go towards covering funeral and burial expenses, mental health and grief counseling for Daunte’s family, to help the Wright family in their fight for justice, and to provide support for Daunte’s infant son, Daunte Wright, Jr. 100% of the funds raised on this site will go to the Wright family. NO PART OF THESE FUNDS WILL BE USED TOWARDS LEGAL FEES.”
Crump announced Daunte’s funeral will be held next Thursday, April 22, at 12 p.m. local time, when the Rev. Al Sharpton will preside.
SEE ALSO:
Kim Potter Arrested, Charged With Manslaughter Of Daunte Wright: What We Know About Cop Who Confused Gun For Taser
‘He Belonged To Us!”: Family Of Daunte Wright Speaks Out; Kim Potter, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Both Resign
Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police
Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police
1. Floyd Ray Roseberry
1 of 31
NEW: “The revolution is on. It’s here… I’m ready to die for the cause.”— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) August 19, 2021
Here’s video from the man who said he’s got a bomb outside the Capitol.
Follow @huffpost and @sara_bee for more as the situation develops. pic.twitter.com/aRx1hES7Vl
2. Jeffrey Nicholas
2 of 31
Jeffrey Nicholas, a white man shot and killed two police officers and injured a city worker in Texas before he was able to be safely apprehended without law enforcement resorting to using lethal force.https://t.co/sLhFwxZHgg pic.twitter.com/yWd0XUg7Og— NewsOne (@newsone) May 13, 2021
3. Robert Aaron Long, suspect in Asian massage parlor killing spree in GASource:Crisp County Sheriff's Office 3 of 31
4. Duke Webb, bowling alley gunman in Rockford, IllinoisSource:Winnebago County Sheriff's Office 4 of 31
5. Car Drives Into Group Of Protesters In New YorkSource:Getty 5 of 31
6. Brad Parscale, demoted former Trump campaign managerSource:Getty 6 of 31
7. Brett HankisonSource:Shelby County Sheriff's Department 7 of 31
8. Thomas Kinworthy accused of killing Black cop, shooting another
8 of 31
Updated mugshot of Thomas J. Kinworthy, charged with murdering @SLMPD officer Tamarris Bohannon. pic.twitter.com/ZXsX57eY1P— Kim Bell (@kbellpd) September 2, 2020
9. Dalton Potter allegedly shot a cop and another man
9 of 31
BLUE ALERT issued for Dalton Potter, age 29. Potter is suspected of shooting a Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office deputy overnight. Last known to be on foot on Interstate 75 at the Whitfield/Gordon County line. Potter is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911. #BlueAlert pic.twitter.com/Vdyl8ReGaW— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) September 7, 2020
10. White suspect physically attacking officer
10 of 31
Interesting.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 30, 2020
Thinking about Jacob Blake right now. Sure seems like white people get the benefit of the doubt when engaged with the police... pic.twitter.com/kLh9iCJepp
11. Kyle Rittenhouse, Kenosha Jacob Blake shooterSource:Twitter 11 of 31
12. White supremacist who beat a woman on video
12 of 31
Nicholas Arnold Schock, 36, of Wauchula was arrested and charged with battery and disturbing the peace and bail was set at $620. He remains at the Sarasota County Jail. pic.twitter.com/ggDBjAxCN1— Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) August 2, 2020
13. West Hollywood shooter13 of 31
14. Gregory and Travis McMichaelsSource:Glynn County Sheriff's Office 14 of 31
15. Anthony J. Trifiletti, shot an unarmed Black manSource:Saint Paul Police Department 15 of 31
16. Matthew Bernard, Killed Three People16 of 31
17.17 of 31
18. Mark Boisey
18 of 31
UPDATE - Man strangled, pistol-whipped woman before firing on officers, police say: https://t.co/DXCEL6Rd2P pic.twitter.com/X305N1owWX— WGAL (@WGAL) November 14, 2019
19. Lorne BrownSource:NBC Miami 19 of 31
20. Patrick Crusius, El Paso Mall Mass Shooting Suspect
20 of 31
Patrick Crusius allegedly wrote a racist manifesto before killing at least 18 people in Saturday's shooting at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso. The suspect, a white male, was safely taken into custody.— NewsOne (@newsone) August 3, 2019
This is America. #Walmartshooting #ElPasoShootinghttps://t.co/cjYzJZsCXn
21. Aaron DeanSource:Tarrant County Jail 21 of 31
22. Amber Guyger
22 of 31
Mugshot of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger released after she was arrested on manslaughter warrant in shooting death of Botham Jean https://t.co/a2T3wNREX9 pic.twitter.com/4564d9UrjQ— FOX 28 Columbus (@fox28columbus) September 10, 2018
23. James Holmes
23 of 31
Today on #CrimeStories: Prosecutors have released video of #Aurora shooter #JamesHolmes’ interviews w/ a psychiatrist. Tune in now on @SiriusXM ch. 111 for insight on the evaluation of his sanity in the #Colorado theater massacre. #NancyGrace #CrimeAlert #CrimeOnline #MassKiller pic.twitter.com/DKRD2s0ay8— Crime Online (@crimeonlinenews) February 26, 2019
24. Michael Mattioli
24 of 31
#BREAKING: @MilwaukeePolice identify Michael Mattioli as the off-duty officer involved in a fight leaving a man with serious injuries. Charges are pending. @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/swogEPFKQI— Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) April 20, 2020
25. Dylann RoofSource:Getty 25 of 31
26. Matthew Sloan Punched And Spit On Police...
26 of 31
Again, if Matthew Sloan was a Black man this would be a much different story. https://t.co/K4cwb6SQ38— NewsOne (@newsone) July 12, 2019
27. Assaulted Police And Even Chased Them...
27 of 31
This man never complied— Gambling Refund 💵™ (@OffshoreRefund) May 14, 2019
This man actually hit police multiple times
This man chased police and made them fear for safety
This man was not killed!
Pamela Turner was murdered and pregnant, she was never given the same opportunity. WHY? @KingJamespic.twitter.com/DfzdICbOy8
28. Shot At Police At Trump Tower...28 of 31
29. Shot At Police At Walmart -- And Was Let Go...29 of 31
30. Man Holds Black Man At Gunpoint And He Is Calmly Arrested...
30 of 31
Downtown CHARLOTTESVILLE right now. F*ing white trash has a black man submitted first with a knife around his neck, then makes him kneel still threatening to stab him.— ℕ𝕠𝕥 𝕓𝕚𝕡𝕠𝕝𝕒𝕣 𝕥𝕠𝕕𝕒𝕪 (@tomorrowtambien) December 28, 2018
Please, Twitter do your thing in the name of justice #resist @washingtonpost @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/klg7g5ac22
31. Grady Wayne Wilkes31 of 31
‘What Is Justice?’ Daunte Wright’s Family Demands Full ‘Accountability’ In Wake Of Kim Potter’s Arrest was originally published on newsone.com