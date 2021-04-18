News
Adam Toledo’s Killing Reaffirms Chicago’s Demands For Community-Driven Police Accountability

Grassroots organizations across the city have intensified calls for a community-driven police accountability system in the wake of the 13-year-old boy's killing.

Police Shooting Death Of Daunte Wright Near Minneapolis Sparks Protests

A multiracial coalition gathered in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood to demand justice for 13-year-old Adam Toledo, killed by a Chicago police officer. Block Club Chicago reported a planned Friday rally grew to thousands marching through the streets. Some people watched from nearby stoops, cheering the marchers. 

“No mother should have to bury a seventh-grader,” said one speaker during a break in the march. Some people showed solidarity from nearby vehicles holding signs like “My Hands Are Up Don’t Shoot.” 

Grassroots organizations across the city have intensified calls for a community-driven police accountability system in the wake of Adam’s killing. Founded by Black and Brown youth in 2018 after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, Good Kids MadCity (GKMC) is one of several organizations supporting a new proposal to address police violence. 

Whether in schools or the streets, youth organizing in Chicago has been at the forefront of addressing public safety in Black and Brown communities. Police accountability is only one of the organization’s focal points, with several programs dedicated to youth leadership development and engagement. 

The proposed Empowering Communities for Public Safety ordinance allows for direct community participation by creating District Councils around the city and a Community Commission on Public Safety. The District Councils are envisioned as elected positions that would serve in each of the city’s 22 police districts. 

The Mayor would have the ability to choose the members of the community commission, but the nominees would come from a list provided by members of the 22 Districts. Part of the ordinance would allow a question to be placed on the 2022 ballot for residents to weigh in on whether this system should be created. 

Black labor leaders in Chicago announced support for the proposed ordinance in early April.  A broad coalition of faith, community, and political organizations support the Empower Communities ordinance, including the Chicago Teachers Union, Black Lives Matter Chicago, Trinity United Church of Christ, the Jewish Council on Urban Affairs, and the Chicago Torture Justice Center. 

Reports of the video released Thursday indicate 13-year-old Adam had his hands up in compliance with police commands before he was shot. With full knowledge of the video’s contents, Lightfoot and other officials set up a framing that would take the heat off the police. 

An attorney in State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office failed to inform himself before telling a court that Adam had a gun in his hand before he was shot. “Errors like that cannot happen, and this has been addressed with the individual involved,” Sarah Sinovic, a spokesperson for Foxx, told local news. 

That “error,” along with other characterizations from Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other officials, colored the framing of the case in seeming justification of police action. 

As mayor, Lightfoot had to deal with the revelation that she was not forthcoming in an earlier case involving a botched raid that had police entering the wrong person’s home. Anjanette Young fought for about a year to have a video released showing police busted up into her apart in another “error.” 

Chicago police refused to release the video in response to Freedom of Information Act requests from both Young and local media. As a part of her lawsuit against the police, a court ordered the video on the wrongful raid on Young’s home. 

The Chicago Sun-Times reported it is a precarious time for Lightfoot, who is almost at the halfway point of her first term. She ran on police accountability and public safety. Having served as co-chair of the Task Force on Police Accountability after the fallout from the Laquan McDonald case, some voters may have expected Lightfoot to handle events in the city better.

UPDATED: 2:30 p.m. ET, Sept. 2, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict in April. That has been especially true in Washington, D.C., where police shot three people in one week, killing two of them, including George D. Watson during a fatal encounter on Tuesday night. According to the police narrative, officers responded after someone called 911 to report a man brandishing a gun on an apartment balcony. The Washington Post reported that a cop fired at Watson when he aimed the gun at police. The 34-year-old died on the scene. Officers ultimately determined that Watson was armed with a pellet gun typically used with paintballs that does not pose any lethal threat. Watson's names join a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

