LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site at Wolstein Center is Once Again Open

The mass vaccination clinic in Downtown Cleveland has started to take new appointments.

Since Tuesday, the clinic at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center has opened back up again and will still resort to Pfizer shots as opposed to using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The Wolstein location was planning to start using J&J for those with appointments next week, but that particular product has been put on hold “out of an abundance of caution,” according to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

The vaccination clinic at the Wolstein Center was initially only scheduled to be open for eight weeks, with the J&J vaccine being administered during the last two weeks. With the two-shot Pfizer vaccine now being administered over the next one to two weeks at the Wolstein Center, plans for administration of a second dose have not been confirmed, but DeWine said Wednesday they hope to be able to add a ninth week to employ a similar system to the first few weeks at the clinic.

Over 200,000 vaccines have been given to those who attended the clinic at Wolstein.

