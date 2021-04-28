Rare Performances By Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone & More Featured In New HULU Doc

Not very far from the acclaimed Woodstock Festival in Bethel, New York, a powerful celebration of black heritage was taking place.
In the summer of 1969, The Harlem Cultural Festival, just one hundred miles south of Woodstock, was home to a six-week event highlighting history, fashion and the black experience. Performers included Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips and more.
Much of the footage was never seen and largely forgotten–until now. In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson presents Summer of Soul. Described as “part music film, part historical record,” the documentary “shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present.”
Summer of Soul arrives on HULU and in theaters July 2.
Black Celebrities We Lost Between 2010 - 2020
Black Celebrities We Lost Between 2010 - 2020
1. Gary Coleman1 of 62
2. Teddy PendergrassSource:Associated Press 2 of 62
3. Lena HorneSource:(AP Photo/Garth Vaughan, File) 3 of 62
4. Bubba Smith4 of 62
5. Gladys Horton5 of 62
6. Gill Scott Heron6 of 62
7. Whitney Houston7 of 62
8. Don Cornelius8 of 62
9. Donna Summer9 of 62
10. Sherman Hemsley10 of 62
11. Michael Clarke Duncan11 of 62
12. Etta James12 of 62
13. Lou Myers13 of 62
14. Chris Kelly14 of 62
15. Nelson MandelaSource:AP 15 of 62
16. James Avery16 of 62
17. Deacon Jones17 of 62
18. Maya AngelouSource:Maya Angelou 18 of 62
19. Meshach TaylorSource:(AP Photo/Nick Ut, File) 19 of 62
20. Ruby DeeSource:Utho "denny" Coxall / PR Photos 20 of 62
21. Bobby WomackSource:AP Photo/Ron Schwane, file 21 of 62
22. Jimmy Ruffin22 of 62
23. BB KingSource:AP 23 of 62
24. Natalie ColeSource:AP 24 of 62
25. Percy Sledge25 of 62
26. Ben E. King26 of 62
27. Bobbi Kristina BrownSource:AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File 27 of 62
28. Muhammad AliSource:Associated Press 28 of 62
29. Maurice WhiteSource:AP 29 of 62
30. Prince30 of 62
31. Tommy Ford31 of 62
32. Gwen IfillSource:AP 32 of 62
33. Ron Glass33 of 62
34. Al JarreauSource:AP 34 of 62
35. Cuba Gooding Sr35 of 62
36. Della ReeseSource:AP 36 of 62
37. Robert Guillaume37 of 62
38. Chuck BerrySource:AP 38 of 62
39. Denise LaSalle39 of 62
40. Dennis Edwards40 of 62
41. Craig Mack41 of 62
42. Linda Brown (pictured as a child)Source:AP 42 of 62
43. Winnie MandelaSource:AP 43 of 62
44. Yvonne Staples44 of 62
45. Joe Jackson45 of 62
46. Aretha Franklin46 of 62
47. Nipsey HussleSource:AP 47 of 62
48. Toni MorrisonSource:AP 48 of 62
49. Diahann Carroll49 of 62
50. Elijah Cummings50 of 62
51. John Witherspoon51 of 62
52. Kobe Bryant52 of 62
53. Ja’net Dubois53 of 62
54. Bill Withers54 of 62
55. Little RichardSource:AP 55 of 62
56. Bonnie Pointer56 of 62
57. John Lewis57 of 62
58. Chadwick Boseman58 of 62
59. Thomas Jefferson Byrd59 of 62
60. Joe MorganSource:AP 60 of 62
61. Natalie Desselle (pictured left)Source:Getty 61 of 62
62. Tommy "Tiny" Lister
62 of 62
The Latest:
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- There’s A Website For Texans To Snitch On Women Seeking Abortions
- Vanessa Williams Dissects The Importance Of A Black Narrative In The Candyman Sequel
- News You Can’t Use: What They Say VS What They Mean [WATCH]
- Jeff Johnson’s 3 Things You Should Know About Texas’ New Gun Laws [WATCH]
- New York Nominates Black Officials To Lead State’s Cannabis Programs And Policy
- Student-Athlete Dies From Tragic Elevator Accident In HBCU Dorm
- Texas Abortion Ban Comes As Black Women Leaders Have Been Demanding Reproductive Justice
- The Undressing Room Podcast Present By Macy’s: Episode 31 “Friends With Benefits”
- Oklahoma Man Accused Of Rape Now Faces Hate Crime Charges For Racial Attack On Woman
- LOCAL NEWS: Events Are Coming Back to the Soon-to-Be Reopened I-X Center
Rare Performances By Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone & More Featured In New HULU Doc was originally published on wzakcleveland.com