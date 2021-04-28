Rare Performances By Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone & More Featured In New HULU Doc

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Not very far from the acclaimed Woodstock Festival in Bethel, New York, a powerful celebration of black heritage was taking place.

In the summer of 1969, The Harlem Cultural Festival, just one hundred miles south of Woodstock, was home to a six-week event highlighting history, fashion and the black experience. Performers included Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips and more.

Much of the footage was never seen and largely forgotten–until now. In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson presents Summer of Soul. Described as “part music film, part historical record,” the documentary “shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present.”

Summer of Soul arrives on HULU and in theaters July 2.

