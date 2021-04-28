RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Rare Performances By Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone & More Featured In New HULU Doc

Footage from the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival gets new life thanks to Questlove.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Photo of Stevie WONDER

Source: David Warner Ellis / Getty

Not very far from the acclaimed Woodstock Festival in Bethel, New York, a powerful celebration of black heritage was taking place.

In the summer of 1969, The Harlem Cultural Festival, just one hundred miles south of Woodstock, was home to a six-week event highlighting history, fashion and the black experience. Performers included Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips and more.

Much of the footage was never seen and largely forgotten–until now. In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson presents Summer of Soul. Described as “part music film, part historical record,” the documentary “shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present.”

Summer of Soul arrives on HULU and in theaters July 2.

Black Celebrities We Lost Between 2010 - 2020

62 photos Launch gallery

Black Celebrities We Lost Between 2010 - 2020

Continue reading Black Celebrities We Lost Between 2010 – 2020

Black Celebrities We Lost Between 2010 - 2020

Over the last 10 years, we have lost titans of the entertainment, sports and political world including the likes of Whitney Houston, Prince, Aretha Franklin, Muhammad Ali, and Nelson Mandela. Unfortunately, many of these deaths were untimely and shocked the world. Thankfully, through their various talents their legacies will never be forgotten and will live on forever. Including those mentioned above, here is list of Black celebrities and public figures who died from the years of 2010 to 2020. LIKE BLACKAMERICAWEB ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. If we missed anyone, please let us know in the comments.

The Latest:

Rare Performances By Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone & More Featured In New HULU Doc  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close