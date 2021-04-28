On April 17, cellphone footage of an Ohio man threatening to shoot a black woman with an assault rifle landed online. Now, James Rhodes, the man seen in the video, has been charged with a hate crime and a motion has been filed to evict him from his home.
According to court documents, the 53-year-old resident of Stow, Ohio, has been charged with aggravated menacing (a first-degree misdemeanor) and ethnic intimidation (a felony). Rhodes pleaded not guilty and was released from custody after posting a $10,000 bond.
The clip shows Rhodes exiting his vehicle and approaching Kiauna Larkins. In an interview with CBS News, Larkins said she was delivering a Door Dash order to an apartment complex when the verbal attack began. Larkins’ 3-year-old child was with her at the time.
Larkins said she had driven her car around Rhodes and when she got out, he immediately began yelling.
In the video, Rhodes introduced himself as a racist before threatening to shoot Larkin.
“Yeah, and I’m racist, I’m a racist m——r,” he said in the clip. “I got an AK-47 right now in my f—– car. I’ll blow your f—-g head off.”
John Pribonic, The Mayor of Stow, said Rhodes’ hateful words and actions served as a poor representation of the city.
“The community that I know and love absolutely condemns the behavior displayed on the video and, instead, chooses the principles of kindness, tolerance, and inclusivity to guide our daily actions and beliefs,” Pribonic said.
“Let me be clear—there is no place for violence, racism, or intolerance in the City of Stow.”
Ohio Man In Viral Clip Threatening to Shoot Black Woman Now Faces Felony, Eviction was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com