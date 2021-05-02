News
HomeNews

Black And Brown-Owned Businesses Team Up To Combat Food Insecurity In Chicago

ChiMeals provides free meals for those on the South and West sides of Chicago.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

A collective of Black and brown-owned businesses have teamed up to combat food insecurity in Chicago. According to the Block Chicago Club, they’ve come together for the creation of an initiative dubbed ChiMeals, which is designed to provide meals for underserved communities throughout the city.

Cognizant of the disproportionate impact that food insecurity has on communities of color, the businesses—which include the Black woman-owned food service contractor ChiFresh Kitchen, the Mexican catering company Cooperativia Visionarias and the Mexican immigrant-led Cocina Compartida de Trabajadores Cooperativas—decided to join forces to come up with a solution. Through the ChiMeals initiative, the businesses prepare up to 500 meals daily which are distributed to nonprofits that work directly with vulnerable populations. Among some of the organizations the collective has teamed up with are the YMCA of Metro Chicago, the Black Youth Project 100 and the Grace House. Their efforts are centered on providing free meals for the elderly, youth and the formerly incarcerated.

Beyond addressing food insecurity, the businesses share resources and knowledge to help with the growth of their companies, create generational wealth and drive impact in their communities. “Our collaboration is about co-ops coming together so we can keep each co-op strong and help the community at the same time,” Kimberly Britt—who owns and works at ChiFresh Kitchen—said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “We all have the same passions and help each other so that we can continue to grow and succeed and make living wages for each other as well as serve our community.”

Efforts like ChiFresh Kitchen are needed as the pandemic has exacerbated food insecurity in the city of Chicago. According to Feeding America, in Illinois over one million people are struggling with hunger and over 300,000 are children.

SEE ALSO:

Black Entrepreneur Aims To Combat Food Insecurity In Chicago Through Grocery Store

Exonerated Five’s Korey Wise Helps Combat Food Insecurity In Harlem

Protests Erupt After 16 Year-Old Girl Shot And Killed By Columbus Police

Justice For Ma'Khia Bryant: Columbus Protests Demand Accountability After Cops Kill Teen

23 photos Launch gallery

Justice For Ma'Khia Bryant: Columbus Protests Demand Accountability After Cops Kill Teen

Continue reading Justice For Ma’Khia Bryant: Columbus Protests Demand Accountability After Cops Kill Teen

Justice For Ma'Khia Bryant: Columbus Protests Demand Accountability After Cops Kill Teen

[caption id="attachment_4142545" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Stephen Zenner / Getty[/caption] The brief sense of relief on Tuesday from Derek Chauvin's murder conviction for killing George Floyd quickly gave way to the familiar sense of anger and disbelief in Columbus, Ohio, where police killed a Black teenage girl just around the same time a jury was delivering its verdict in Minneapolis. https://twitter.com/ajplus/status/1384836422851604480?s=20 By Tuesday night, protesters took to the streets to demand justice for the loss of Ma'Khia Bryant's life. The 16-year-old had reportedly called the Columbus Police Department seeking help for herself before winding up dead from the subsequent response to that fateful call. https://twitter.com/ElijahSchaffer/status/1384686290436726788?s=20   Bryant's killing was at least the third Columbus police officer-involved death since December, with all of them coming under questionable, if not completely preventable, circumstances. Despite tensions being high following the shooting and verdict's announcement, there were no arrests reported in Columbus Tuesday night. The Columbus Post-Dispatch reported that protesters marched through downtown Columbus on the way to the Ohio Statehouse while chanting, "Whose streets? Our streets!" From there, the protesters marched to the Columbus Police Department headquarters and eventually breached a taped barrier. https://twitter.com/jmuhammadtv/status/1384672813248884737?s=20 Circumstances leading up to Bryant's shooting were still being sorted out Wednesday morning, but initial reports suggested she called police because other teenagers came to her house with the intention of harming her. But when police arrived, Bryant was shown on bodycam wielding a knife and was shot just as she appeared to be following through with a stabbing motion toward another teenager. The police department released the bodycam footage hours after the shooting in an apparent justification of the shooting. The officer who killed Bryant fired his gun four times at close range. It was unclear how many times Bryant was struck. But for the protesters, it seemed, the circumstances were beside the point. Instead, the fact that the Columbus Police Department has all but declared open season on Black people was much more concerning. Before Tuesday afternoon, there had been 26 investigations of officers for shootings since the beginning of the year, with six of those shootings happening in Columbus. In February, a grand jury returned an indictment against former Columbus police officer Adam Coy in the killing of Andre Hill, 47. Hill was killed just three days after Christmas while walking from a friend’s garage and two months before Casey Goodson Jr. was shot in the back when cops purportedly mistook the sandwiches the unarmed Black man was holding for a gun. Goodson was shot by officers who were investigating another incident as he entered his grandmother’s home. https://twitter.com/_WhatRiot/status/1384672602921209861?s=20 Scroll down to see some more scenes from the protests in Columbus demanding justice for police killing Ma'Khia Bryant and other Black people.

Black And Brown-Owned Businesses Team Up To Combat Food Insecurity In Chicago  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close