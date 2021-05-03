LOCAL NEWS: Michael Symon’s B Spot To Be Replaced By Mabel’s BBQ in Woodmere

It appears that one Michael Symon restaurant is taking over the space of another at Eton Chagrin Boulevard on Cleveland’s east side.
The last remaining B Spot location at the shopping center in Woodmere has closed on May 2, leaving the stand at FirstEnergy Stadium as the local burger chain’s last spot standing.
With B Spot gone, another staple from the popular chef and television personality is set to fill the vacancy.
That would be Mabel’s BBQ, which also has a location in Downtown Cleveland.
Those involved with Symon’s restaurants are excited of the new addition to Mabel’s.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
“Our Mabel’s BBQ concept is ideal for the east side community, and we are excited to introduce the restaurant and all it has to offer this Summer,” Doug Petkovic, partner of Michael Symon Restaurants, said in a statement.
Cleveland barbeque lovers can expect the same sort of smoky, meaty fixings and vast whiskey selection as the East Fourth Street location.
Eton Chagrin also took to its Facebook the news of Mabel’s arrival.
There is no completion and opening date as of right now.
In the meantime, you can catch Symon in action every Sunday night at 9 p.m. on the Food Network’s ‘Worst Cooks in America: Best of the Worst.’
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Slaven Vlasic and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of DJDM and WENN
Post and Third Picture Courtesy of Facebook and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy?
What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy?
1. Crystal Chandelierat PlayHouse SquareSource:Getty 1 of 13
2. Solar panels outside the Great Lakes Science Center.Source:Getty 2 of 13
3. The Rock And Roll Hall Of FameSource:Getty 3 of 13
4. Aerial view of downtown Cleveland's Public SquareSource:Getty 4 of 13
5. Soldiers and Sailors monument in Cleveland, Ohio, USASource:Getty 5 of 13
6. Downtown Cleveland's historic building on Public SquareSource:Getty 6 of 13
7. The exterior of Key Tower.Source:Getty 7 of 13
8.8 of 13
9. Downtown Old Stone ChurchSource:Getty 9 of 13
10.10 of 13
11. The interior of the Tower City Center.Source:Getty 11 of 13
12. Cleveland Convention Center, Cleveland, Ohio, USASource:Getty 12 of 13
13.13 of 13
LOCAL NEWS: Michael Symon’s B Spot To Be Replaced By Mabel’s BBQ in Woodmere was originally published on wzakcleveland.com