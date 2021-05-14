Civil Rights & Social Justice
Historic $10 Million Settlement For Andre Hill’s Police Killing In Columbus Is Called ‘The Right Thing’

The 47-year-old father was all but executed when he was shot while holding a cellphone late last year.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The family of an unarmed Black man who was fatally shot within seconds of being seen by a white police officer will receive the largest settlement in the history of Columbus, Ohio.

Andre Hill‘s family will be paid $10 million by the city of Columbus, which has a notorious police department that’s been under heavy scrutiny following a spate of controversial killings of Black people in recent months. As part of the settlement, the city will rename a local gym after Hill that he used to frequent.

The Associated Press reported that Columbus officials acknowledged, “No amount of money will ever bring Andre Hill back to his family.”

The lawyers representing Hill’s family welcomed the settlement as a step toward receiving justice for the shooting.

“The Hill family and their legal team, attorneys Ben Crump, Richard W. Schulte, and Michael Wright, want to thank the City of Columbus and its leaders for doing the right thing,” a statement emailed to NewsOne read. “By agreeing to a financial resolution with the family and renaming the Brentnell Community Center Gymnasium after Andre Hill, now all those involved can begin to heal.”

US-RACISM-POLICE-KILLING

Source: STEPHEN ZENNER / Getty

Hill, 47, was shot in the early hours of Dec. 22 while emerging from a friend’s garage when since-fire Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy explicitly opened fire. Hill was only holding a cellphone at the time he was shot.

To add insult to literal injury, Coy — a 17-year veteran of the force — and another police officer failed to render first aid to Hill during the crucial minutes after the shooting. It took about 10 minutes before a different officer responding performed chest compressions on Hill.

Coy was fired nearly a week later after results from a preliminary autopsy revealed that Hill’s manner of death was a homicide. In February, he was arrested and indicted for murder, felonious assault and dereliction of duty for failure to inform his fellow officer that he felt threatened.

Coy’s indictment followed the fatal police shooting of Casey Goodson Jr., who was shot in the back in Columbus on Dec. 4 when cops purportedly mistook the sandwiches he was holding for a gun. Goodson was shot by officers who were investigating another incident as he entered his grandmother’s home.

Both shootings prompted the now-former Columbus police chief to get demoted last week.

In additional evidence of how out of control the Columbus Police Department is, a police officer shot and killed a Black teenager named Ma’Khia Bryant on the same day that Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd.

This is America.

Life Sentence Over Weed Conviction Upheld Is For ‘Habitual Offender’ In Mississippi

Jail Phone Records Reveal Ahmaud Arbery’s Accused Murderer Suggested Killing Him Was A ‘Good Deed’

UPDATED: 2:30 p.m. ET, Sept. 2, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict in April. That has been especially true in Washington, D.C., where police shot three people in one week, killing two of them, including George D. Watson during a fatal encounter on Tuesday night. According to the police narrative, officers responded after someone called 911 to report a man brandishing a gun on an apartment balcony. The Washington Post reported that a cop fired at Watson when he aimed the gun at police. The 34-year-old died on the scene. Officers ultimately determined that Watson was armed with a pellet gun typically used with paintballs that does not pose any lethal threat. Watson's names join a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people.

Historic $10 Million Settlement For Andre Hill’s Police Killing In Columbus Is Called ‘The Right Thing’  was originally published on newsone.com

