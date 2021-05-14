LOCAL NEWS: U.S. Post Office to Reopen E. 130th Street Mobile Unit for Two Days Per Week

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

After public outcry, steps are finally being taken to reopen a United States Postal Service location on Cleveland’s east side that had been closed since the later part of 2020.

The USPS Shaker Heights mobile post office will once again start to provide some “amenities” for the city’s residents as well those in nearby Cleveland neighborhoods, though it will be for only two days a week.

Beginning May 24, every Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., a mobile post office located at 2855 E. 130th Street in Cleveland, will provide standard services including stamps, package mailing, and money orders, according to the U.S Postal Service. The USPS says passport services will not be offered at the mobile post office and P.O. box customers should continue to pick up their mail at the Shaker Main Post Office at 3675 Warrensville Center Road in Cleveland.

This move comes after Cleveland Councilman Blaine Griffin called for that particular location to reopen right away in a press conference outside of the building.

Councilman Griffin says the continued closing has “tremendously impacted the ability of the residents in the Buckeye-Shaker and Woodland Hills community and 44120 zip code to pay bills, fill prescriptions and get other medical support, do business and stay in touch with their family.”

Operations at the Shaker mobile location had been shut down since November of last year when an unspecified incident took place. No injuries took place in that moment.

Plans are now being made to reopen the E. 130th Street location in full later this year after all “additional security measures and plans” are being put in place.

This is certainly welcome news to residents near the mobile area, especially if they have some mail and packages they had been waiting to receive.

