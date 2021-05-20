CLE
LOCAL NEWS: Akron’s Lock 3 Unveils Summer Movie Lineup

Lock 3 Park, Akron, Ohio, USA

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

The City of Akron is welcoming outdoor movie showings this summer, with Downtown’s Lock 3 as the main destination.

The movie screenings, which will be free to the public, are part of different sets of series called Sunday Cinema at Lock 3, Movies on the Great Streets, Community Partner Movie Series, and the North Hill Movie Series.

With a look at the different lineups, there is plenty to offer for moviegoers of all ages.

There are also themes to go along with the films depending on the day and location.

Of course, if weather changes and makes a turn for the worse, Lock 3 will have updates posted on its website and social media platforms.

One of the biggest series of movies will be on Sunday nights at the popular Downtown destination.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Sunday Cinema takes place every Sunday in June at 8 p.m. on the Lock 3 Akron Cleveland Clinic Stage. Guests are encouraged to bring your favorite blanket and watch a movie under the stars. Each movie will also feature a learning element, based on the theme of the movie.

The following movies are confirmed: 

  • June 6, 2021: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs | Theme – Nutrition

  • June 13, 2021: Playing with Fire | Theme – Fire Safety

  • June 20, 2021: The Lion King | Theme – Father’s Day

  • June 27, 2021: Pee-wee’s Big Adventure | Theme – Bike Safety

  • July 11, 2021: Cats and Dogs 3: Paws Unite! | Theme – Humane Society

  • July 18, 2021: Karate Kid | Theme – Karate

  • Aug. 1, 2021: Madagascar Three: Europe’s Most Wanted | Theme – Zoo Animals

  • Aug. 8, 2021: Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch | Theme – Sports 

  • Aug. 22, 2021: Sing | Theme – Dance Techniques

  • Aug. 29, 2021: Trolls World Tour | -Theme Akron Children’s Museum Monster Mission Course 

  • Sept. 5, 2021: The Greatest Game Ever Played | Theme – First Tee Teaches Golf

In addition to Lock 3, there is also going to be a set of films shown at different neighborhoods in Akron as listed below.  It’s part of Movies on the Great Streets series that will help boost “the City’s Neighborhood Business Districts:”

The following movies are confirmed at 8 p.m.:  

  • Friday, June 4, 2021: Kenmore, Kenmore Branch Library Parking Lot | Movie: School of Rock

  • Saturday, June 5, 2021: Merriman Valley, Weathervane Playhouse | Movie: Secret Life of Pets

  • Saturday, June 12, 2021: Maple Valley, Kerr Park | Movie: The Croods A New Age

  • Saturday, July 10, 2021: Middlebury, The Well | Movie: Soul

Akron is also planning a movie series this year with Community Partner Movie Series to be screened at different locations in the city.  The films that are scheduled so far are “From the Rough,” which will be shown at Mud Run Golf Course on July 15 and “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” which will be shown on July 31 at Lock 3.  Other films are planned for screening at the Patterson Park pool (July 25) and Reservoir Park (Aug. 15), though there are not films scheduled right now on those two dates.

One more set of films will be shown this year at People’s Park on 760 Elma St. as part of the North Hill Movie Series:

The following movies are confirmed:

  • June 19, 2021: One Night in Miami

  • July 17, 2021: Raya and the Last Dragon

  • Aug. 21, 2021: Coco

  • Sept. 18, 2021: Soul 

This is part of Akron’s plan to get residents and visitors back in the area from Downtown to the neighborhoods.  With Lock 3 in the mix, it will help implement “safe community entertainment, following all directives currently in place to provide top-notch experiences for the entire family.”

More information on the films shown can be found here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Third Picture Courtesy of Instagram and WKYC 3News Cleveland

LOCAL NEWS: Akron’s Lock 3 Unveils Summer Movie Lineup  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Photos
Close