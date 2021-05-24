Get The Look: Recreate Doja Cat’s Futuristic Braids From The Billboard Music Awards

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Last night’s Billboard Music Awards was the source of a lot of great red carpet looks. Between SZA’s black cutout Monot RTW dress, Alicia Keys pink Valentino pants suit, and Gabrielle Union’s white Prada dress, fashion was at an all-time high.

Doja Cat shut the red carpet down in a black and white stripped Balmain set ,with a hairstyle that her stylist Jared Henderson described as “Afrocentric Futurism.”

“I wanted to incorporate braided elements in our hairstyles tonight while also pulling the hair out of her face so that the outfits really shined for the evening,” Henderson said.

If you loved Doja’s look, then you’re in luck. Henderson so graciously blessed us with a step by step process on how to achieve her hairstyle.

“I achieve tonight’s looks primarily with the use of my go – Joico hairsprays and oils to keep the hair in place all night while also producing maximum shine and gloss under all of the lights!” Henderson explained.

Step 1: Blow-dry the wig. Spray Heat Hero – Joico through the strands to protect against mechanical and thermal damage. Flat-iron the hair straight. Part hair straight down the middle into 2 equal sections and spray the hair with JoiMist Firm Finishing Spray. Brush each section into a low ponytail. Blowdry with a concentrator on low heat setting and secure the ponytails with hair bands.

Step 2 – Apply a dime size amount of K-PAK Color Therapy Luster Lock Glossing Oil in palms of hands and run it through the ponytail sections to add shine and moisture. Braid each section and then wrap the braids with silver hair wire. Add 2 long side-burn braids with silver sings on the ends.

Step 3 – Once hairstyle is completely finished, seal the style with Joico Power Spray to hold the look in place for Doja to do all the hair whips and tosses on stage!

