Where Is Birthday Bash ATL 25?

Birthday Bash ATL is back and it’s our 25th anniversary! Since we’re celebrating 25 years, we had to do it bigger than ever, so we’ve moved the show to Center Parc Stadium on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The bigger the venue, the bigger the performers! Make sure you get your tickets below!

Birthday Bash 25 EVENT DETAILS:

Saturday, July 17, 2021

Gates Open: 4:00pm

Showtime: 6:00pm – 11:00pm

Georgia State University Center Parc Stadium, 755 Hank Aaron Drive, Atlanta, GA 30315

