Rock T’s HBCU You Know Spotlight: Prairie View A&M University [WATCH]

Rock T's HBCU You Know Spotlight: Prairie View A&M University

Rock-T celebrates Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View, Texas.  The home of the Panthers and the Marching Storm Band was founded in 1876 just about an hour outside of Houston.  He praises the current president on The Hill, Dr. Ruth Simmons.  Dr. Simmons has plenty pretisgious accolades like serving as the 18th president of Brown University where she became the first African American president of an ivy league instuation. She’s received a BET award for her service and The White House announced that President Barack Obama had appointed Dr. Simmons to the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships.

Hear more about Dr. Ruth Simmons and PV below.

