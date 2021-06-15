Here Are The Birthday Bash ATL 25 Do’s & Don’ts

Birthday Bash ATL 25 is less than a month away and want to make sure you’re prepared for the biggest show of the year. Since we’ve changed venues to Center Parc Stadium, the rules have changed a bit. Below are all the Do’s & Don’ts for Birthday Bash ATL 25.
Birthday Bash 25 EVENT DETAILS:
Saturday, July 17, 2021
Gates Open: 4:00pm
Showtime: 6:00pm – 11:00pm
Georgia State University Center Parc Stadium, 755 Hank Aaron Drive, Atlanta, GA 30315
DO’s & DON’TS
Alcoholic Beverages
Alcoholic beverages may not be taken out of the stadium. Can, bottles, coolers, and alcohol may not be brought into the stadium
Prohibited Items & Behavior
Artificial Noisemakers
Animals (except certified service animals)
Backpacks
Bags
Outside food and drink
Fireworks
Bicycles, skateboards, scooters, and rollerblades
Coolers
Illegal Substances
Laser Pointers
Flag poles and sticks
Strollers in seats
Umbrellas
Video Cameras
Weapons
Large Signs
Re-Entry/Pass Outs
There is no Re-Entry into Center Parc Stadium.
