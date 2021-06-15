Pooh Sheisty’s Alleged Shooting Victim Changes Mind About Pressing Charges

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The security guard who accused Pooh Sheisty, real name Lontrell Williams, of shooting him in a Miami nightclub last month now says he doesn’t remember giving authorities the official statement that implicated the rising rap star.

According to the latest report from TMZ , attorneys representing Williams filed a new motion with sworn testimony from the guard in question. The man now insists he was under the influence of a powerful painkiller and was unaware of what he was saying to the police during their initial conversation. The guard also stated that he has no interest in pressing charges, and he has nothing more to say with local authorities about the shooting. Lawyers for Pooh Sheisty see this as a victory for their client, noting that it should be enough for prosecutors to at least reconsider the decision not to release Pooh on bond.

The incident took place May 30 at Miami’s popular King of Diamonds nightclub.

According to initial reports from police, the 22-year-old rapper was performing when someone knocked money out of his back pocket. A crowd jumped in trying to grab the cash, and that’s when Williams reportedly flashed a gun. Footage from the performance that ended in gun violence was posted the same night the shooting occurred.

As he was being removed from the venue out by the security guard, Williams allegedly fired a single shot, hitting the guard in the ankle.

