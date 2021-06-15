News
HomeNews

Trippie Redd’s Nationwide “Tripp At Knight” Tour Kicks Off August 25

Tickets for the nationwide tour go on sale June 18

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Trippie Redd Concert

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

The world is back open and Trippie Redd is hitting the road. His upcoming tour, Tripp At Knight, kicks off August 25 in Minneapolis, MN and concludes October 6 at the Performance Venue at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.

 

Joined by fellow 10K Projects artist iann dior, and fast rising Atlanta artist SoFayGo, tickets go on sale this Friday (June 18) at 10am local time at trippieredd.com.

Despite the odds, 2021 has been one of Trippie’s biggest years to date. His latest single “Miss The Rage” with Playboi Carti debuted at #11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (the highest chart debut for either artist) and its music video surpassed 1M views in four hours. He also kicked off the year with his first-ever rock album NEON SHARK, produced by close friend and collaborator Travis Barker. NEON SHARK features appearances by Machine Gun Kelly, Chino Moreno (Deftones), blackbear and more, and acts as the deluxe edition of Trippie’s October 2020 album, Pegasus, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Check out the full schedule of dates for Trippie Redd’s Tripp At Knight Tour, produced by Live Nation and presented by Rolling Loud.

Trippie Redd Tour Dates

Source: Trippie Redd Tour Dates / Live Nation

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

J Cole KOD Tour

J. Cole Is Back: 15 Hottest Bars From 'The Off-Season'

15 photos Launch gallery

J. Cole Is Back: 15 Hottest Bars From 'The Off-Season'

Continue reading J. Cole Is Back: 15 Hottest Bars From ‘The Off-Season’

J. Cole Is Back: 15 Hottest Bars From 'The Off-Season'

[caption id="attachment_4785656" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Live Nation / Live Nation[/caption] The wait is over. The Off-Season is here and it definitely doesn't disappoint. You like deep, moody Cole? He's here. Prefer Cole on his 90s rap ish? You got it. Wanna hear him take aim at other artists, whether directly or indirectly? He does some of that, too. || RELATED: J. Cole Silences Doubters With Very 1st L.A. Leakers Freestyle || || RELATED: J. Cole Reveals He Would Be “Super Comfortable” Quitting Rap || A lone wolf in his own right, Cole recently confessed that he didn't want to look back at his career and wish he'd taken the opportunity to work with more artists. Keeping that in mind, the album kicks off with an unexpected, but always welcomed, guest: Cam'ron. The unlisted features continue the further we dive into the album - but this isn't a review - you're here for bars. So without further ado, here are 15 of the hottest quotables from The Off-Season.

Trippie Redd’s Nationwide “Tripp At Knight” Tour Kicks Off August 25  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Latest
DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…
 2 years ago
02.08.21
Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66
 2 years ago
02.08.21
In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…
 3 years ago
03.28.18
RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway
 3 years ago
02.08.21
WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…
 4 years ago
10.09.17
Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…
 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…
 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close