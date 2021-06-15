Celebrity News
Supermodel Precious Lee Is Serving BAWDY in i-D Magazine's Summer Issue

Precious Lee is red hot on the cover of i-D magazine’s Summer Issue. The supermodel has been pushing boundaries and sparking needed conversations within the fashion industry over the course of her career. Now the cover girl is living in the success of her work by becoming the first non-traditional-sized African-American model to walk the runway of the Italian luxury house, Versace.

Precious knows a thing or two about the power of manifestation. The model always knew that despite the way most luxury designers see models outside of traditional sizes, there was room for her to enter and dominate the untapped space. “I always had the goal of wanting to do Versace, that was never not there. It’s not like all of a sudden, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m working with these people.’ I’m manifesting every single thing,” she told i-D.

Walking in the SS21 Versace was monumental to Precious’ career, but she’s been around the fashion block a time or two. From Vogue Italia covers, to campaigns with Ivy Park, DSquared2, Miu Miu, and Marc Jacobs’, she’s been booked and very busy. Her perfectly carved body has been making its waves and inspiring the industry to see the beauty in all shapes and sizes.

When it comes to fashion, Precious makes it known that she will wear whatever she wants. That kind of confidence is what births some of the most creative, stylish people. “I seriously told people a long time ago, ‘Don’t ask me what I’m wearing to nothing. I will show up in a ballroom gown if I want to’,” she said.

You can read more of Precious’ interview on i-D.vice.com. In the meantime, what do you think? Isn’t she serving a full Thanksgiving platter on the summer issue of i-D Magazine?

Supermodel Precious Lee Is Serving BAWDY in i-D Magazine’s Summer Issue  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

