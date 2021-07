LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

If you’re kickin’ it at the crib or have a list of spots to hit for the annual Celebration of Freedom, we have your music mix covered! Check out the WZAK Juneteenth Freedom Day Mix Schedule below and be sure to lock in with us this Saturday – Mixes Begin At 11AM!!

SATURDAY

11A-1P: ONE PLUS TWO

1-3P: YONNI RUDE

3-5P: LONNIE B.

5-8P: RYAN WOLF

8P-12M: HAZ MATT

2021 JUNETEENTH FREEDOM DAY MIX SCHEDULE was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

