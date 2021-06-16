Gary’s Tea: This Rapper Is Investing In A Plant-Based Chicken Company [WATCH]

It looks like Jay-Z is investing his money in some healthy ventures. According to VegNews, “Jay-Z is now an investor in plant-based chicken company SIMULATE, which closed a $50 million funding round earlier this month.” The business move will help the company, Simulate, “The Tesla of Chicken” develop meat-free products beyond its initial brand NUGGS.
Would you eat ever Jay-Z meatless chicken?
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
#JayZ: Fans Praise Jay-Z’s Bars On DJ Khaled’s “SORRY NOT SORRY”
#JayZ: Fans Praise Jay-Z’s Bars On DJ Khaled’s “SORRY NOT SORRY”
1.
1 of 10
Yup. #JayZ is STILL my favorite rapper.— CLAY JAMES (@WhoIsClayJames) May 1, 2021
2.
2 of 10
#JayZ always talking about projects— YouCan'tBeRHYMEY🦍💡(🔫🏴☠️♎) (@Just_rhymey) May 1, 2021
I love listening to him pic.twitter.com/UDvZ44H86p
3.
3 of 10
It’s the bars for me....when two of hip hop’s goats get in the booth you know the song is going to be🔥#JayZ #Nas #SorryNotSorry pic.twitter.com/BGAHckm1ta— Melanated Star 🤎 (@StarSmith84) May 1, 2021
4.
4 of 10
#JayZ never let's you forget, he has a Billy and Bey. Dear future Mrs Ncube I can't wait to shout you out like that. pic.twitter.com/GyjDGr4frt— ChocolateThunder (@KeithNcube16) May 1, 2021
5.
5 of 10
"Sorry Not Sorry [Harmonies by The Hive]" by @djkhaled ft. #Nas, #JayZ & #JamesFauntleroy is now #1 on US iTunes.— Talk of the Charts (@talkofthecharts) May 1, 2021
6.
6 of 10
Song of the year for me. This is huge and dope #JayZ pic.twitter.com/XnsJSi9Hhl— Mobile Accessories - Teras (@StoreTeras) May 1, 2021
7.
7 of 10
#Nas and #JayZ talkin about #Crypto on the #1 trending song in the world. This is just the beginning of the takeover. It’s adapt or die. #RT if you agree!! #Bitcoin #SorryNotSorry pic.twitter.com/yAWUPNcaTC— Peter Voogd (@PeterVoogd23) May 1, 2021
8.
8 of 10
That ring was crafted in Asgard #JayZ pic.twitter.com/XYKkmgMCi4— jay (@SwagDntPayBills) May 1, 2021
9.
9 of 10
I don’t know about anyone else but, it’s good to see Jay Z, Nas and DJ Khaled together. Never forget, Jay Z does this effortlessly #JayZ 🖤pic.twitter.com/TtFYHzVE4s— Benny Bonsu (@MsBennyBonsu) April 30, 2021
10.
10 of 10
Nas : I'm coin-based, basically cryptocurrency Scarface, Join us, there's gotta be more of us— KARIM 🇨🇲 (@FreshKarim) April 30, 2021
Jay Z : Everybody's gettin' bands, we just dance to different drums. #KHALEDKHALED #Nas #JayZ 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Dfn9PJc2wg
Gary’s Tea: This Rapper Is Investing In A Plant-Based Chicken Company [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com