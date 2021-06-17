Hot Spot: Trina & Eve Kill The Stage In The First Female Rap Verzuz Battle [WATCH]

The latest Verzuz, Philly’s first lady, Eve and Miami’s finest, Trina battled it out showing off their legendary catalogs. The event went very smoothly with Eve live broadcasting from London and Trina being in Miami. The two celebrated each other the entire show by giving each other their flowers and putting on a top-notch show. During the show, they paid tribute to Tupac on what would’ve been his 50th birthday and also recognized the late DMX. Trick Daddy also surprised fans by performing with Trina. Hear The Hot Spot as she breaks down what happened last night.
It’s Lit?: Eve & Trina Announced As Next Verzuz Matchup, Twitter Is Not That Excited
1.
1 of 10
After 5 songs Trina gon be playing records that only women who take their shoes off in the club, gon know.— PhillyTheBoss.com (@PhillyTheBoss) June 10, 2021
2.
2 of 10
Eve and Trina?! I love both, but… https://t.co/2824m8uVhd pic.twitter.com/DfmXfrB0sj— ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) June 10, 2021
3.
3 of 10
Eve’s verse on Hot Boyz vs Trina’s verse on One Minute Man https://t.co/FMYHN7ZClj pic.twitter.com/DjpbE9lT1N— BRI (@BriMalandro) June 10, 2021
4.
4 of 10
Eve fans and Trina fans are two completely different demographics lmao— MS.JAZZYBELLE SWIM (@MsJazzybelle) June 10, 2021
5.5 of 10
6.
6 of 10
Eve vs Trina— OVO Cousin 🦉 (@homie_straight) June 10, 2021
if this eve show up its over pic.twitter.com/12mWjyXaAI
7.
7 of 10
Me putting my day off request for this Eve and Trina Verzuz pic.twitter.com/aMrgRoS8iC— Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) June 10, 2021
8.
8 of 10
Eve vs. Trina doesn’t make a lick of sense, but I will be present with a drink and a snack. This is a Katrina Laverne Taylor household! ☝🏽 pic.twitter.com/ELRVWlSECV— whoooo had been saying DAT?! (@TheGreatIsNate) June 10, 2021
9.
9 of 10
I’m seeing too many people from up north saying how Trina gonna get washed by Eve in that verzus….y’all must not know how popping Trina was in the Souf pic.twitter.com/y63zBdEH46— Tyrone Bryant (@Carolinas_94) June 10, 2021
10.
10 of 10
I asked for Khia vs Trina not Eve vs Trina #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/wHAbnICUWt— 🤷🏾♂️ (@String_Bean_15) June 10, 2021
Hot Spot: Trina & Eve Kill The Stage In The First Female Rap Verzuz Battle [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com