La La Files For Divorce From Carmelo Anthony

After years of speculations, rumors and hints that things between LaLa and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony may be coming to an end, official divorce documents were filed this week in a New York court. After 11 years of marriage, LaLa cited “irreconcilable differences” in her decision to part ways with Carmelo.
On Thursday (June 17), TMZ said a source close to LaLa confirmed that “they’ve been separated for awhile but remain friends, as always, after 16 years together, and everything about the divorce is amicable.”
For many who followed the couple’s tumultuous romance, the split seemed to be coming for quite some time.
In 2019, People reported that after Melo was caught on a boat with another woman, he and LaLa were not only living apart, but that the actress was “exploring her legal options” regarding their future as husband and wife.
One year later, Lala spoke with Essence about many different topics like climbing in her career and co-parenting with Carmelo Anthony. She discussed that she and her husband have put aside their differences to raise their son Kiyan together.
Just this week, rumors once again began to circulate that Melo was on the prowl. This time with a Philly actress named Miyah J. Social media quickly pulled up the alleged sidechick’s social media for more insight. Not only is Miyah J hoping to make it big in Hollywood, she also happens to be the niece of film director Lee Daniels.
