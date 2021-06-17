LOCAL NEWS: Ohio to End Its State of Emergency on June 18

The Buckeye state is finally saying to goodbye to emergency that had been in place for over a year since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ohio is ending the State of Emergency that was around since early March of 2020, meaning that after “15 months and nine days,” that order will be lifted on June 18.
Governor Mike DeWine broke the news while discussing the fourth week winners of the state’s Vax-A-Million lottery program. Gov. DeWine also added that the State of Emergency has a “very, very narrow meaning, meaning.”
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
The executive order declaring the State of Emergency Declaration issued on March 9, 2020 also directed the Department of Health to create and require diagnostic and treatment guidelines, as well as guidelines for private businesses regarding appropriate work and travel restrictions.
The order itself states that the State of Emergency will “remain in full force and effect until the emergency no longer exists, such time to be determined by the Director of Health and the Executive Director of the Emergency Management Agency in consultation with the Governor, who will coordinate State response efforts and terminate the emergency upon recommendation of appropriate officials of the other responding State departments and agencies.”
One last remaining health order, which involves how visits are set up at nursing home and assisted living facilities, is also set to end on June 18.
What will continue is testing “unvaccinated employees at these facilities” no more than two times per week.
Governor DeWine is quick to remind media and residents that COVID-19 is still around with people continue to die from the virus.
Despite that fact, the amount of hospitalizations and positive cases are down.
