Gary’s Tea: Woman Claims That Carmelo Anthony Is The Father Of Her Twins Amidst LaLa Filing Divorce

Carmelo Anthony is going through it right before Father’s Day weekend. Lala Anthony filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage just days after more cheating allegations arise. The news of the divorce arrives as Melo finds himself in yet another cheating scandal, allegedly this time with actress Miyah J, a niece of film director Lee Daniels. Another 38-year-old woman who doesn’t want her identity revealed claims that Carmelo is the father of her newborn twins.
Sabrina Peterson also talks more about T.I.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Foul On The Play?: Houston Rockets and Carmelo Anthony Part Ways, #NBATwitter Has Thoughts
Foul On The Play?: Houston Rockets and Carmelo Anthony Part Ways, #NBATwitter Has Thoughts
1.
Source: 1 of 28
Just to sell some tickets and create buzz after LeVert, Nets should think of really bringing Carmelo Anthony back home, to Brooklyn.— Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) November 16, 2018
2.
Source: 2 of 28
How many teams have to buy out Carmelo Anthony's contract before the rest of the #NBA gets it?— Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) November 16, 2018
3.
Source: 3 of 28
Idc what anyone says. @carmeloanthony he is a LEGEND. We can talk all we want but it wont change everything he accomplished in this league. FACTS— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) November 15, 2018
4.
Source: 4 of 28
Mike DPHONY is trying to do the same thing to @carmeloanthony that he did to me. It’s not going down and when I talk online I’m going to tell the full story in how he tried to discredit me then recently say it wasn’t him that sat me on the bench. Lied and said I refused to play. https://t.co/kOQl5ng2DI— I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) November 14, 2018
5.
Source: 5 of 28
I don’t know about this advice. Retire because people pouring negativity. Sounds like a reason for you to keep going @carmeloanthony. #HOF #thaplayersplatform1 https://t.co/1uizN5qgTA— Jason "The Jet" Terry (@jasonterry31) November 14, 2018
6.
Source: 6 of 28
Rockets have parted ways with Carmelo Anthony 😔 pic.twitter.com/rQWStJHOz6— Cycle (@bycycle) November 15, 2018
7.
Source: 7 of 28
Tracy McGrady says Carmelo Anthony should retire - for his own sake. (Interesting to note that TMac retired at 34, the same age Melo is now & has said that after spending his career as his teams' primary scorer, just hanging around in a player-coach/deep-bench role had no appeal) pic.twitter.com/kew12S9Ift— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) November 13, 2018
8.Source: 8 of 28
9.
Source: 9 of 28
It's a shame that Carmelo Anthony's NBA career is taking this path— InsideHoops.com (@InsideHoops) November 15, 2018
10.Source: 10 of 28
11.
Source: 11 of 28
If the #sixers even think of picking up Carmelo Anthony they would destroy this team. He’s a loser. It would be a disaster. @SportsRadioWIP— Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) November 15, 2018
12.
Source: 12 of 28
Carmelo Anthony just want to play.— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 16, 2018
(Via B1ackSchefter/Twitter) pic.twitter.com/9agx5hjgMJ
13.Source: 13 of 28
14.
Source: 14 of 28
Should the Pistons pursue Carmelo Anthony?— Ro (@DETmotorcity) November 15, 2018
15.
Source: 15 of 28
Carmelo Anthony watching the game at home be like...— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 16, 2018
Follow LIVE: https://t.co/vFOzMriP0N pic.twitter.com/nqLOT970mD
16.
Source: 16 of 28
Recap of Carmelo Anthony's time with the #Rockets pic.twitter.com/E6vyfSLtc2— Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) November 16, 2018
17.
Source: 17 of 28
Shaq & Chuck weigh in on Carmelo Anthony & the Rockets parting ways. pic.twitter.com/2HlpW71aXP— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 16, 2018
18.
Source: 18 of 28
. 😶— Javi Mendoza NBA (@JaviMendozaNBA) November 15, 2018
|\👐 Houston Rockets
/ \_
━━━━━┓ ＼＼
┓┓┓┓┓┃ ＼＼
┓┓┓┓┓┃ ヽ😮ノ
┓┓┓┓┓┃ / Carmelo Anthony
┓┓┓┓┓┃ ノ)
┓┓┓┓┓┃
┓┓┓┓┓┃
┓┓┓┓┓┃
┓┓┓┓┓┃
┓┓┓┓┓┃
19.
Source: 19 of 28
Carmelo Anthony: "Hey LeBron, let me come play with you on the Lakers!"— Mark Brockett (@Tuff_Overlord) November 15, 2018
LeBron James: pic.twitter.com/P0GSDsX5HG
20.
Source: 20 of 28
Carmelo Anthony being cut from the rockets after they were only paying him veteran's minimum is the most disrespectful thing I have ever seen in the NBA, and yet I still feel as if the rockets were justified for doing so.— LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) November 15, 2018
21.
Source: 21 of 28
A @ringer exclusive: Carmelo Anthony gives his emotional farewell to #Rockets fans pic.twitter.com/U3XIJuROzN— The Ringer (@ringer) November 15, 2018
22.Source: 22 of 28
23.
Source: 23 of 28
Highlights from Carmelo Anthony’s Rockets career: pic.twitter.com/K1OErxU6oO— NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) November 15, 2018
24.
Source: 24 of 28
Carmelo Anthony will go down as one of the greats, put some respect on Melo name.— KIA AMIRE (@KiaAmire) November 15, 2018
25.
Source: 25 of 28
NBA teams thinking Carmelo Anthony can help them pic.twitter.com/NKgOoJLtEk— sreekar (@sreekyshooter) November 12, 2018
26.
Source: 26 of 28
Less than 15 games into the season and it has begun. The “sources” are coming out with there articles and the issues are coming to the table. #itwasallgoodjustaweekago— DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 14, 2018
27.
Source: 27 of 28
#FACTS 👇🏾 https://t.co/dds5FqoGt1— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 12, 2018
28.Source: 28 of 28
Gary’s Tea: Woman Claims That Carmelo Anthony Is The Father Of Her Twins Amidst LaLa Filing Divorce was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com