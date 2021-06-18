Nipsey Hussle, DJ Khaled, Regina King & More To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

In total, 38 personalities from film, music, radio, theater and sports will be immortalized on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame. A popular destination for tourists, the star serves as tribute to their contribution to the world of arts and entertainment.

Rapper Nipsey Hussle will receive a posthumous honor. The popular Hip-Hop star and entrepreneur was murdered in March 2019. He was 33 years old. Other artists selected in the recording category are DJ Khaled, Regina King, Ashanti, Michael B. Jordan, George Clinton, Michael Strahan and Tessa Thompson.

Honorees were selected from among hundreds of nominees during a meeting of the Walk of Fame selection committee and ratified by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors on June 16. The final decision was announced by Ellen K, radio personality and chair of the selection committee.

“The panel did an amazing job choosing these very talented people,” Ellen K said. “We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway.”

The stars are embedded in the sidewalks along 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard and three blocks of Vine Street in Hollywood, California. Dates have not been announced for star ceremonies. According to Billboard, recipients have two years to schedule star ceremonies from the date of selection before their selection expires.

See the full list of Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2022 honorees:

MUSIC: Black Eyed Peas, George E. Clinton Jr., Ashanti Douglas, DJ Khaled, Avril Lavigne, Los Huracanes Del Norte, Martha Reeves and Ermias Asghedom (Nipsey Hussle, posthumous).

TV: Byron Allen, Greg Berlanti, Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Robert Odenkirk, Holly Robinson-Peete, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, Ming-Na Wen and Kenan Thompson.

FILM: Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, James Hong, Helen Hunt, Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Ray Liotta, Ewan McGregor, Adam McKay, Jason Momoa, Tessa Thompson and Carrie Fisher (posthumous).

THEATER/LIVE PERFORMANCE: Patti LuPone, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr. and Angelica Vale

RADIO: Richard Blade

SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT: Michael Strahan

