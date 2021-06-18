LOCAL NEWS: How Police Had to Disperse a Crowd of Young People at Pinecrest

A free movie will bring out a lot of people to any theater that is hosting that particular screening.
That is what happened in Pinecrest at Orange Village where 800 to 1,000 juveniles showed up for a free screening at Silverspot Cinema, which is a theater that allows customers to eat meals served to them as they watch a film.
Police had to break up the large gathering through “forceful, non-lethal measures” that were applied.
Several fights took place before “seven juveniles were arrested” before they were each given back to a parent or guardian.
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
Police said they deployed pepper spray, K-9s, pepper balls and used sirens to disperse the crowd.
According to police, no shots were fired despite “rumors to the contrary.” Police also said that no one sought medical attention and no property damage was observed or reported.
Photos from this tweet below shows part of what took place at and near the Pinecrest area.
Police believe the large crowd gathered in part through “social media.”
If anyone has more information on the matter, call the Orange Village Police Department at 440-247-7321.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images
Tweet and Third through Sixth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland
Video Courtesy of YouTube and WEWS News 5 Cleveland
