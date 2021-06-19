CURLS Founder Mahisha Dellinger Unveils Initiative To Empower Black Women Entrepreneurs

CURLS Founder and CEO Mahisha Dellinger has used her entrepreneurial journey as an avenue to inspire and empower others to launch their own ventures and she’s pushing her efforts forward through the creation of a new initiative. Dellinger is launching an academy designed to help Black women founders thrive in the realm of business.
The program—dubbed Black Women Making Millions Academy: Mastering the Business, the Money, & the Mindset—is a collaborative effort being led by Dellinger and the company Beauty by Imagination. The virtual academy will provide an array of free workshops and seminars that will explore the different facets of business. Black women business owners who participate in the program will also have the opportunity to connect with business leaders who have been instrumental in shaping the landscapes of their respective industries.
Cognizant of the disparities that Black women founders face when stepping into the realm of entrepreneurship—like the lack of access to capital—Dellinger was determined to step up and provide resources and support that would aid them in cultivating a strong foundation for business success. “I’m excited about this initiative because it’s about opening doors and building our communities,” Dellinger said in a statement. “Black woman-owned businesses are up over 300 percent but only 4 percent of us will make it to millionaire status because of a lack of resources and there’s something wrong with that. I’ve had so many women reach out to me through email, DM and text asking for advice so I’m happy to be able to offer this program. I have chosen to partner with Beauty by Imagination because they wholeheartedly support my vision to bring more education and resources to black businesses.” Dellinger and Beauty by Imagination are aiming to serve 25,000 Black woman-owned businesses through the academy.
The Black Women Making Millions Academy is one of several projects that have been launched in an effort to support Black women entrepreneurs. The Black-owned beauty brand Mielle Organics joined forces with the Newark Business Hub and Rutgers University for the creation of the Global Certificate Program scholarship fund to use education and entrepreneurship as vessels to empower Black women.
1.
1 of 11
How you pass making Juneteenth a holiday but not reparations!?! pic.twitter.com/BUdnyvJUdK— Jab (@Interstate1b) June 16, 2021
2.
2 of 11
We asked for extensive voting rights protections, defunded police depts w/resources reallocated to education, job training & other essential &underfunded areas, criminal justice system overhaul and reparations.— Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) June 16, 2021
And what did White folks do instead? Gave themselves a day off work.
3.
3 of 11
Gaslighting is making Juneteenth a federal holiday while banning critical race theory in schools, destabilizing COVID mutual aid efforts, refusing to defund and abolish police, and blocking reparations legislation.— 📚 Preorder Gumbo Ya Ya, Out Sept. 21st! 📚 (@YesAurielle) June 16, 2021
Go play in someone else’s face, America.
4.
4 of 11
Great. Let’s get it done and do reparations next. https://t.co/Kc6Lm76PsB— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) June 16, 2021
5.
5 of 11
The government really about to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. Ugh. Hate it here. Where 👏🏾are 👏🏾our👏🏾 reparations??!!!!— The Nap Ministry (@TheNapMinistry) June 16, 2021
6.
6 of 11
Unless my Juneteenth holiday comes with reparations, keep it.— Preston “Boycott Nellie’s” Mitchum, he/him (@PrestonMitchum) June 16, 2021
7.
7 of 11
The Senate unanimously passed Juneteenth as a holiday.— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) June 16, 2021
They won’t pass anti-lynching, reparations, police reform, or voting rights legislation.
We’re tired of symbolism and no substance.
Instead of a day off, pay reparations, stop lynching us and stop violating our rights.
8.
8 of 11
No reparations. No justice. Just vibes. https://t.co/OTmhzXwXFy— Prophet Octavia Butler (@authorcafoster) June 15, 2021
9.
9 of 11
They are literally telling us they will not honor our lives beyond murals, holidays & commemorative events that put millions of dollars toward everything but reparations.— DEFUND & ABOLISH POLICE, REFUND OUR COMMUNITIES (@BreeNewsome) June 15, 2021
10.
10 of 11
Does the Juneteenth Holiday come with reparations?— Pretty Guardian Sailor Anoa 💕 (@TheWayWithAnoa) June 16, 2021
11.11 of 11
