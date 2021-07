Eva’s Corner: My Friend Brought Her Boo On A Girls Trip, What Should I Do? [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Eva’s Corner is all about that dreaded moment in a friend group that we all have to deal with. A listener sent a letter in talking about her friend group of over 15 years and one of the friends messed up. All the girls got together for their annual girls trip and one friend decided to bring her man and it messed up the group dynmatic. This listener is wondering how does she express her disappointment to her friends.

