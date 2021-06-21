Tom Joyner Discusses How Your Attendance On The Fantastic Voyage Cruise Supports HBCUs [WATCH]

it’s about that time to book your cabins to party with Tom Joyner on the Fantastic Voyage Cruise! Tom joined to remind listeners to join the party on the cruise ship that is set to sail this November. While you’re partying, you’re also helping historically black colleges as well. Listen to Tom Joyner reminisce on the memories of the past and what to expect on the cruise this year.
It’s a party with a purpose, benefiting #HBCU #scholarships. Call 214-495-1963 or go to blackamericaweb.com to reserve your cabin today.
Talk About Generational Gap! Twitter Reacts To Youngin' Who Thought Tom Joyner Was White
This baby don’t know Tom Joyner ? we have failed our youth pic.twitter.com/brBoAFAOUW— Nichelle Shuri Moore • 🌺BLM 🌈 (@shurinicole) June 24, 2020
If you don’t know who Tom Joyner is did your parents really ever drive you to school????— Nobody’s Parent 🧡 (@TheOTAPShow) June 24, 2020
Who raised you?! pic.twitter.com/x6EtVXqigc— Ponder On That ♓👑 (@PonderOnThat) June 24, 2020
We can tell who mama ain't drive them to school in the mornings— Kona Saint Metacomet (@kvlxi19xx) June 24, 2020
This being Tom Joyner, advocate of HBCUs and the United negro college fund and voice of black radio makes the tweet 10x funnier— Zoë (@zoeishungry) June 24, 2020
Y’all thought Tom Joyner was white?! pic.twitter.com/kiHF1Hpdk7— 🌼 (@yellowflower85) June 24, 2020
I wish you nothing but success with your business BUT I can’t trust the products of anyone who thought TOM JOYNER was White pic.twitter.com/1NTEUUvfRj— Autumn (@AutumnReede) June 24, 2020
White man???? She thought Tom Joyner was white?— Black Clark Kent (@Xxsupadave) June 24, 2020
On this land? pic.twitter.com/4RhxmdHOqc
We mistaking Tom Joyner for a white man. pic.twitter.com/r8JTlZsZ5q— Jenny from da block ♋ (@TechieByNature) June 24, 2020
These Twitter Negroes ain’t normal.— H.M.C. (@echemmcee) June 24, 2020
Thats all I’ll say about this Tom Joyner debacle.
These folks think Tom Joyner white. pic.twitter.com/cbyeZDGcCZ— Amber ✨ (@amberjewel13) June 24, 2020
Not y’all thinking Tom Joyner is a white man 😭 Like y’all didn’t listen to “Oh, oh, oh. It’s the Tom Joyner morning show,” on the way to school?!?— Executive Coon Detective 🕵🏾♀️ (@itsunNESSAsary) June 24, 2020
She didn’t know Tom Joyner was a whole ass black man?? pic.twitter.com/FxzdPBH2u4— Maya (@1979original) June 24, 2020
Somebody’s child on this internet thought Tom Joyner was white?!?!— C.Rose🌹 (@croseinthecity) June 24, 2020
THEE TOM JOYNER?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/PuN4c5LxRP
Tom Joyner Discusses How Your Attendance On The Fantastic Voyage Cruise Supports HBCUs [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com