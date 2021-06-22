LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Recently T-Pain has been reminiscing on his career over the years on Netflix’s eight-part documentary, This Is Pop and he remembered the moment that led him to a tough time in his life.

The singer, whose real name is Faheem Rasheed Najm, shared that his then friend, Usher made a comment criticizing his use of auto-tune led him to a four-year depression.

“Usher was my friend,” T-Pain said in the video. “I really respect Usher. And he was like, ‘Man. I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda f**ked up music.’” T-Pain shared that he thought Usher was joking at the moment while they were on the way to the 2013 BET Awards.

“I’m like, ‘But I used it, I didn’t tell everybody else to start using it,’” T-Pain said. “I don’t even think I realized this for a long time, but that’s the very moment that started a four-year depression for me.”

Usher’s comment was referring to his use of auto-tune effect which alters voices. T-Pain became known for this sound during that era with his hits “Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’),” “Blame It”, and “Low.”

“I didn’t understand,” T-Pain said. “I thought he was joking at first, but then he was like, ‘Yeah man you really (expletive) up music for real singers.’”

Yahoo Entertainment reported that T-Pain even had an app that allowed fans to alter their voices as well using autotune.

According to Netflix, “This Is Pop” is an eight-part series uncovering the real stories behind some of the biggest artists and moments in pop music history that will feature interviews with Shania Twain, Boyz II Men, Chuck D, Brandi Carlile, Neko Case, and more to share their side of the story. The series is available now.

T-Pain Says He Became Depressed After Usher Told Him He ‘F**ked Up Music’ was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com